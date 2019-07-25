I’ll make UK great again, Boris Johnson tells parliament

London — Boris Johnson promised on Thursday that Brexit would make Britain the greatest place on earth, echoing the patriotic rhetoric of US President Donald Trump in a debut speech as prime minister before parliament. ’

Johnson, who was hailed by the US president as Britain’s Trump, has promised to strike a new Brexit divorce deal with the EU to energise the world’s fifth-largest economy after what he casts as the gloom of Theresa May’s premiership.

On entering Downing Street on Wednesday, Johnson set the UK up for a showdown with the EU by vowing to negotiate a new divorce deal and threatening that if the bloc refused then he would leave without a deal on October 31.

“Our mission is to deliver Brexit on October 31 for the purpose of uniting and re-energising our great United Kingdom and making this country the greatest place on earth,” Johnson told parliament in his first speech as prime minister.