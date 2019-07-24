Sajid Javid named to steer the UK economy through Brexit

Javid, who described himself as a “low-tax person” during his own leadership campaign, must help decide which of Johnson’s campaign commitments to pass into law. The new prime minister’s proposals include cutting payroll taxes by £20bn, boosting spending on schools, lowering property taxes and employing more police officers.

Bloomberg Economics estimates that the fiscal stimulus will boost gross domestic product by about 0.3%. But it will make it hard to meet a fiscal rule requiring that structural borrowing is kept below 2% of GDP in 2020-2021. That target would be decisively missed in the event of a no-deal Brexit, which could hammer the economy and add a further £30bn to the deficit.

In his resignation letter, Hammond wrote that his successor would face “genuine choices” once a Brexit deal is done, between increased public spending, reducing taxes, higher investment or faster debt reduction.

The new chancellor also needs to decide on the next spending review. Hammond had hoped to announce a full review, covering the three years starting next April. But with Brexit unresolved, Javid could decide to limit the exercise to one year.

That would disappoint departments craving certainty about their budgets. Only the National Health Service has a medium-term plan. It was awarded an extra £27bn a year in an above-inflation settlement announced last year.

Another job facing Javid is the appointment of a successor to Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who is stepping down in January. About 30 people applied for the post, although some international economists chose not to given the political environment.

Career path

A second-generation immigrant and son of a bus driver, Javid worked for Chase Manhattan Bank and then joined Deutsche in London and Singapore. At one point he ran the German bank’s trading operations in Asia before entering parliament in 2010.

He headed the Home Office from 2016. Prior to that he had junior positions in the treasury and also served as culture secretary and business secretary among other roles.