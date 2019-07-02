Shipping firms drop British flag as Brexit looms

The departures could also complicate British government attempts to secure extra space on ships to help cope with any trade disruption in a no-deal Brexit.

The government faced embarrassment in 2019 after stacking up a £50m loss for cancelling contracts for extra ferries to bring in essential supplies in the event of a no-deal, including a deal a ferry firm that had no vessels.

With Britain due to leave the EU on October 31, business leaders fear the UK could crash out without a deal.

French shipping group CMA CGM said that before Britain’s 2016 referendum on EU membership, it was the largest owner of container ships under the UK flag with 49 vessels.

“In the light of Brexit and to avoid any uncertainty in the period with our fleet status and regulations … CMA CGM has decided to transfer its fleet under UK flag to other European countries,” the company said. “This decision was taken after it appeared to us that the UK flag was excluded from the draft agreement envisaged between the UK and the European Union.”

CMA CGM, the world’s fourth-biggest container shipping line, said as a French company it complied with the EU regulatory framework with regards to its fleet registered in EU member states, allowing the group “to remain competitive”.

Shipping data showed CMA CGM’s UK ships were transferred to the French and Maltese flags on March 1, 2019.

A spokesperson for Britain’s Maritime & Coastguard Agency said: “We regret that CMA CGM has chosen to reflag its vessels due to its obligations under EU regulation”.