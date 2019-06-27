Top UK banks see Brexit and red tape as sources of new business

London — As Britain moves to sever its membership of the EU, two of its biggest banks, HSBC and Standard Chartered, are building up their operations in the bloc in a bid to win more business helping clients grappling with red tape and Brexit.

HSBC this month launched its “Europe means business” campaign aimed at building awareness of its capabilities in the region and prompting staff to pitch the Asia-focused bank's abilities to clients in other markets.

StanChart increased its staff in Frankfurt from 90 to 200 in the past 18 months, said corporate and institutional banking head Simon Cooper.

“Brexit was the catalyst for us to set up a local subsidiary in Europe ... but strategically it makes sense anyway,” said Cooper. StanChart plans to hire “tens more” in the German financial hub and in Paris.

Multiple hubs

The loss of some EU market access for British financial firms due to Brexit means many large companies that have traditionally run all their European finances from London now need a bank to help them operate between multiple hubs.

For HSBC and StanChart, which make more than two-thirds of their revenue in Asia and have seen Europe as less important, that means refocusing on the world's largest trading bloc.

Europe and the Americas contributed just 11% of StanChart revenue in 2018. Europe including its very large British business, contributed 30% for HSBC.