UK travellers look outside the EU for their summer holiday

“In the UK, we are living in a time of unprecedented political upheaval” Peter Fankhauser, the company’s CEO, said in a forward to the report. “The prolonged uncertainty around the manner and timing of Britain’s exit from the EU has led many customers to press pause on their holiday plans for this summer.”

Virgin Atlantic and Jet2 are among the airlines that have warned divorce negotiations were weighing on ticket sales. EasyJet gave a cautious outlook in a trading update this month, with Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren saying that Brexit uncertainty “clearly has had an impact on customer demand.” Tour operators such as Saga Group have also noted how the UK’s protracted exit from the EU has led to a lower level of bookings.

Tunisia also stands out as an increasingly popular destination for UK sun-seekers, with family bookings to Tunisia up 159% year on year. The north African country was Thomas Cook’s third biggest year-round destination before a terrorist attack at a hotel in 2015 left 38 people dead. UK government advice warning against travel to Tunisia was withdrawn in July 2017.

Spain remains Brits’ number one summer holiday destination.

Concerns over summer disruptions have eased since the Brexit deadline was pushed back earlier in April, with some travel agents and booking websites noting a dramatic uptick in bookings after the extension was confirmed.

“It is too early to say what impact this will now have on consumer confidence,” Fankhauser said.

Bloomberg