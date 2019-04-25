What Brexiting Britain is reading ... it’s not what you think

Her book, Hinch Yourself Happy: All the best cleaning tips to shine your sink and soothe your soul, sold more than 160,000 copies in the first three days after release, making it one of the fastest-selling nonfiction books.

In it she reveals “how a spot of cleaning is the perfect way to cleanse the soul”. She prescribes such methods as using an electric toothbrush to scrub food off wooden floors and spraying white vinegar on mirrors to get rid of pesky streaks. There’s been a run in supermarkets on her favoured brands of dusters and sponges, disinfectants and creams. No doubt she will have her own range soon, and a Netflix series.

It’s not difficult to understand why people are turning to such books in these times. Marie Kondo-ing your cupboards and Hinching your upholstery give you some small sense of control of your world in the dystopian times we live in.

As her publicist says: “In times of uncertainty and political chaos, Hinchliffe has reminded us all of the importance of the home, and how we can all feel empowered and safe within it.”