Life / Books

What Brexiting Britain is reading ... it’s not what you think

A cleanfluencer’s book sold more than 160,000 copies in the first three days after release

25 April 2019 - 05:05 Michele Magwood
Picture: 123RF/andreykuzmin
Picture: 123RF/andreykuzmin

If you’re wondering what Brexiting Britain is reading — and you’re probably not, because just the mention of the B word makes you want to nod off —  it’s not what you think.

Sure, there are burbling tomes by economists and forecasters and the odd novel, like Ali Smith’s Autumn, but the book that has broken the chart these past weeks is about cleaning your house.

Hinch Yourself Happy - All the best cleaning tips to shine your sink and soothe your soul by Sophie Hinchliffe
Hinch Yourself Happy - All the best cleaning tips to shine your sink and soothe your soul by Sophie Hinchliffe

Sophie Hinchliffe, aka “Mrs Hinch” is a “cleanfluencer” with 2.3-million Instagram followers. All gleamy teeth and tresses, she’s a hairdresser from Essex and she posts household tips and pictures of her laboratory-like home done out in 50 shades of grey and shroud-white. You could safely have a kidney removed on her kitchen table.

Her book, Hinch Yourself Happy: All the best cleaning tips to shine your sink and soothe your soul, sold more than 160,000 copies in the first three days after release, making it one of the fastest-selling nonfiction books.

In it she reveals “how a spot of cleaning is the perfect way to cleanse the soul”. She prescribes such methods as using an electric toothbrush to scrub food off wooden floors and spraying white vinegar on mirrors to get rid of pesky streaks. There’s been a run in supermarkets on her favoured brands of dusters and sponges, disinfectants and creams. No doubt she will have her own range soon, and a Netflix series.

It’s not difficult to understand why people are turning to such books in these times. Marie Kondo-ing your cupboards and Hinching your upholstery give you some small sense of control of your world in the dystopian times we live in.

As her publicist says: “In times of uncertainty and political chaos, Hinchliffe has reminded us all of the importance of the home, and how we can all feel empowered and safe within it.”

MARTIN WOLF: Theresa May is taking a hideous Brexit gamble

A bolder and more flexible leader would have stuck to the idea of a long extension, rather than abandon it at the first whiff of opposition
Opinion
1 month ago

BOOK REVIEW: The 15 books everyone should read in 2019

From grim warnings about climate change, startling studies about the impact of demographic trends, and Brexit, there is much to fret about on the ...
Life
2 months ago

BOOK REVIEW: Two faces of nationalism: when does patriotism turn toxic?

As populist sentiment surges, three new books explore the boundaries of healthy and morbid nationalism, writes Jonathan Derbyshire
Life
2 months ago

The shock-and-awe power of prescient novels

Writers’ prophecies are rarely positive but they give food for thought and provide an edifying warning, writes David Gorin
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
New Mercedes-Benz GLS debuts at New York show
Life / Motoring
2.
SARU gives the green light for a one-off Bok Rover
Life / Motoring
3.
THEATRE REVIEW: The less good idea of taking ...
Life
4.
Daimler tipped to cut ties with ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Unwind as time slows down at Pel’s Post in Pafuri
Life

Related Articles

BOOK REVIEW: Going the distance with Vladislavic

Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Einstein, quantum theory and the battle for reality

Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Four work-related novels to help you escape

Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Winning combination of vivid imagination and love of story

Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Bad (and good) leaders demonstrate Greene’s behavioural laws ...

Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Account of racial abuse is an easy read

Life / Books

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.