New IRA says Brexit an opportunity to further campaign against British rule

Killers of Lyra McKee in Londonderry want to show conflict continues

28 April 2019 - 19:51 Agency staff
Pallbearers carry the coffin of journalist Lyra McKee at her funeral at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 24 2019. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE
Dublin — Brexit has provided the militant Irish nationalist group that admitted killing journalist Lyra McKee with a chance to further its campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland, the Sunday Times quoted its leadership as saying.

The killing, which followed a large car bomb in Londonderry in January that police also blamed on the New IRA, raised fears that small, marginalised militant groups are exploiting a political vacuum in the province and tensions caused by Britain's decision to leave the EU.

“Brexit has forced the IRA to refocus and has underlined how Ireland remains partitioned. It would be remiss of us not to capitalise on the opportunity,” the newspaper quoted one of its members as saying.

“It's put the border on the agenda again,” the militant said.

The Sunday Times said the interview took months to arrange through discreet contacts and secret meetings with nationalists and their supporters north and south of the border. Its reporter was driven for about an hour in the back of a vehicle from an arranged meeting point to conduct the interview.

The New IRA is far smaller than the Irish Republican Army (IRA), which disarmed after the peace accord had mostly ended three decades of conflict between mainly Protestant supporters of continued British rule of the province and mainly Catholic proponents of unification with the Irish Republic.

The group was formed in 2012 after three of the four main militant nationalist groups merged, the first time since the peace deal that most of the disparate nationalist groups still intent on violence came together under one leadership.

It has been responsible for other attacks since, including the separate killings of two prison officers. The Sunday Times said the group, which simply refers to itself as the IRA, refused to discuss their strength, or whether they planned to increase gun and bomb attacks.

“Our armed actions serve one purpose. They are symbolic. They are propaganda. They let the world know there is an ongoing conflict in Northern Ireland,” another of the members said.

“As long as you have the British in Ireland and the country remains partitioned, there will be an IRA.”

Reuters

British soldier faces murder charges over Ireland's 'Bloody Sunday', 47 years later

Soldiers from the elite Parachute Regiment killed 14 people and wounded 13 others during an unauthorised march in the Bogside, a nationalist area of ...
1 month ago

Two hijacked vans seized in Northern Ireland, days after car bomb

A fifth man was arrested after Saturday’s blast, which is believed to be the work of the New IRA — a merger of militant groups opposed to the 1998 ...
3 months ago

