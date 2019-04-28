New IRA says Brexit an opportunity to further campaign against British rule

Dublin — Brexit has provided the militant Irish nationalist group that admitted killing journalist Lyra McKee with a chance to further its campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland, the Sunday Times quoted its leadership as saying.

The killing, which followed a large car bomb in Londonderry in January that police also blamed on the New IRA, raised fears that small, marginalised militant groups are exploiting a political vacuum in the province and tensions caused by Britain's decision to leave the EU.

“Brexit has forced the IRA to refocus and has underlined how Ireland remains partitioned. It would be remiss of us not to capitalise on the opportunity,” the newspaper quoted one of its members as saying.

“It's put the border on the agenda again,” the militant said.

The Sunday Times said the interview took months to arrange through discreet contacts and secret meetings with nationalists and their supporters north and south of the border. Its reporter was driven for about an hour in the back of a vehicle from an arranged meeting point to conduct the interview.