Mobile roaming will not be protected in no-deal Brexit

But big network operators have undertaken not to bring back charges, says minister

07 February 2019 - 18:35 Agency Staff
Tourists take photographs with their mobile phones on Westminster Bridge in central London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH McKAY

London — British tourists could see the return of expensive mobile roaming charges when they go on holiday the day after Britain leaves the EU in the event of a no-deal Brexit, digital minister Jeremy Wright said on Thursday.

Roaming charges were completely abolished in the EU in 2017, saving holidaymakers and business travellers millions of pounds a year in total additional charges for using their smartphones outside Britain.

“If we were to say to mobile network operators in this country, ‘You may not impose roaming charges on your customers who travel to the EU’, that cannot prevent European mobile network operating companies charging UK mobile network operating companies money,” he told MPs. “That money has to be paid by somebody and if we are saying to the mobile network operators in this country that they may not pass it on to customers who are roaming, they will undoubtedly pass it on to all their other customers instead.”

However, Wright said that operators that provided services to 85% of British consumers had said they would not bring back roaming charges for travel in the EU. 

The government will legislate to retain limits for using data abroad, currently set at £45 for each monthly billing period, he said. Operators would also have to inform customers when they reach 80% and 100% of their data usage allowances, he said, and warn users about the risks of inadvertent roaming, for example on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

There could also be changes affecting roaming for EU visitors to Britain, a committee paper for the European Parliament said in September.

Britain’s biggest networks, including EE, O2 , Vodafone and Three, all said last year they had no plans to bring back roaming charges.

BoE has bad news, and it’s blaming Brexit for it

The central bank restates that gradual and limited rate rises lie ahead for Britain — as along as a no-deal Brexit in just 50 days’ time is averted
Brexit: SA firms with UK ties brace for the worst

SA companies with UK links are in for some extra uncertainty as Britain stumbles towards its exit from the EU
There is a special place in hell for Brexiteers, says EU’s Donald Tusk

The president of the European council says the EU will not make a new offer on Brexit
Trump and Brexit have ended up remarkably similar. Here’s why

Both have broken down over the issue of a hard border with neighbour. Both are flirting with a trade war. Neither looks able to pass any more ...
Tata cuts outlook over JLR’s Brexit and China woes

Indian carmaker hit by slide in sales of diesel vehicles in Europe
