UBS gets approval to shift €32bn of assets from Britain

Switzerland's biggest bank will transfer operations from its London-based UBS Limited to Frankfurt on March 1

06 February 2019 - 17:42 Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
A UBS branch in Lausanne, Switzerland. Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP
Zurich — UBS has received approval from a London court to move up to €32bn  in assets from Britain to Germany as part of plans to keep business in the European Union after Brexit.

UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, received approval from Judge Alastair Norris on Tuesday to transfer operations from UBS Limited, its London-based subsidiary primarily handling investment banking activities, to Frankfurt-domiciled UBS Europe SE on March 1.

A UBS spokeswoman confirmed the court's decision.

The Swiss banking group is the latest financial institution to disclose a material transfer of its business away from London ahead of Britain's departure from the EU on March 29.

British bank Barclays was granted permission to transfer €190bn in assets to its Dublin-based subsidiary so it could continue to serve its EU clients in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

UBS's plans could be deferred until July 24 at the latest if the bank "receives sufficient comfort before then that suitable transition arrangements have been agreed by the UK and the EU," according to court filings cited by Bloomberg, which first reported the court's decision.

Last year, UBS had said in its annual report that it would merge its British entity with the German headquartered European bank in the absence of a transition deal between the EU and Britain prior to the March 29 departure date.

The bank also said it would look to move fewer than 200 of its roughly 5,000 London-based staff from Britain as part of its Brexit preparations, to Frankfurt and other locations.

Reuters

UBS bets on investment banking, wealth tie-up in bid for growth

The Swiss wealth manager appoints corporate banking veteran Christian Rosset to head its new wealth management team
6 days ago

UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe’s banks

Swiss bank blames geopolitical tensions and trade disputes for 4% drop after fourth-quarter earnings fall short of analyst expectations
14 days ago

British MPs tell banks that no-deal Brexit will not spell disarray

Parliament to vote later on Tuesday in a bid to end a deadlock over Britain’s divorce settlement with EU
8 days ago

