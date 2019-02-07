BoE has bad news, and it’s blaming Brexit for it

London — The Bank of England (BoE) has said Britain faces its weakest economic growth in 10 years in 2019, blaming mounting Brexit uncertainty and the global slowdown — but it stuck to its message that interest rates will rise if a Brexit deal is done.

While other central banks have said they will hold off from raising borrowing costs, the BoE restated that gradual and limited rate rises lie ahead for Britain, as along as a no-deal Brexit in just 50 days’ time is averted.

“The fog of Brexit is causing short-term volatility in the economic data, and more fundamentally, it is creating a series of tensions in the economy, tensions for business,” BoE governor Mark Carney said in a speech after the Bank’s policy makers voted unanimously to keep rates at 0.75%, as expected, in a Reuters poll of economists.

“Although many companies are stepping up their contingency planning, the economy as a whole is still not yet prepared for a no-deal, no-transition exit.”

The 10-year British government bond yield fell to its lowest level so far this year at 1.158%, down five basis points on the day, reflecting the BoE’s weaker outlook.

Sterling dipped a quarter of a cent against the dollar but quickly recouped those losses, leaving it at a two-week low of $1.2888. Short sterling interest rate futures indicated that investors saw a flatter path ahead for interest rates. “In the short term, the BoE is definitely more dovish,” James Smith, an economist with ING, said. “They are still subtly saying that their preference is to raise rates, but it all hinges on Brexit.”

Britain, the world’s fifth-largest economy, is due to leave the EU on March 29, but Prime Minister Theresa May is holding out for more concessions from the bloc in an attempt to get her divided Conservative Party behind her plan.