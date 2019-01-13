Theresa May warns it would be catastrophic to halt Brexit

London — British Prime Minister Theresa May warned MPs on Sunday that failing to deliver Brexit would be catastrophic for democracy, in a plea for support two days before parliament is expected to reject her deal with Brussels.

With the clock ticking down to its March 29 exit from the EU and parliament deadlocked, Britain faces a hugely uncertain path that could lead to a disorderly exit or even remaining in the bloc.

May, who postponed a vote in parliament on her deal in December after admitting she was set to lose it, said MPs must not let down the people who backed Brexit in a June 2016 referendum.

“Doing so would be a catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy,” she wrote in the Sunday Express. “So my message to parliament this weekend is simple: it is time to forget the games and do what is right for our country.”

May has so far refused to retreat from her unpopular deal, which envisages close trading ties with the EU, but without any say on policy as Britain has now. The vexed Brexit issue represents Britain’s biggest shift in foreign and trade policy in more than 40 years.

May’s deal has come under fire from all sides — with opponents of the EU seeking a cleaner break and many pro-Europeans pressing for a second referendum. May is expected to suffer a big defeat when parliament votes on Tuesday.