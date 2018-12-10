World / Europe

UK could lose 750,000 jobs in a no-deal Brexit

An agreement on the divorce would halve the number of workers at risk, said a new report

10 December 2018 - 18:49 Agency staff
An anti-Brexit protester sits in Trafalgar Square in London, the UK. Picture: EPA/SEAN DEMPSEY
Almost 750,000 British workers could lose their jobs if the UK leaves the EU with no deal, according to analysis by the UK Trade Policy Observatory and University of Sussex.

The areas with most jobs at risk are the City of London and Westminster, where 42,400 employees could potentially be fired due to the high density of jobs and risks to the finance industry, the report said.

Half of the top 10 most affected constituencies are in London, which could lose about 150,000 jobs. Central areas of other large cities, such as Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham, also made the list.

If lawmakers were to reach an agreement on the divorce, the number of workers at risk would be approximately halved, the report said. People affected may not necessarily become unemployed in either scenario, but instead be asked to work shorter hours, accept a lower salary or take an alternative role with their current employer.

