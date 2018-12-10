Theresa May withdraws parliamentary vote on Brexit to avoid defeat

London — British Prime Minister Theresa May abruptly decided on Monday to pull a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, throwing Britain’s plan to leave the EU up in the air on the eve of the vote after repeated warnings from legislators she faced a rout.

The decision to halt the vote set for Tuesday was widely reported and not denied.

The move thrusts the UK’s divorce from the EU into chaos, with possible options including a disorderly Brexit with no deal, another referendum on EU membership, or a last-minute renegotiation of May’s deal.

May’s own position could face a swift challenge. Main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the UK no longer had “a functioning government”.

A small Northern Irish party, which props up May’s Conservative minority government, called the situation a shambles. Scottish nationalists pledged to support a vote to bring the government down.

Corbyn said: “The government has decided Theresa May’s Brexit deal is so disastrous that it has taken the desperate step of delaying its own vote at the 11th hour.”

Sterling skidded to its weakest level since June, 2017, falling to $1.2622.

The decision to halt the vote came just hours after the EU’s top court ruled that Britain could unilaterally withdraw its decision to leave the bloc on March 29.

May’s government called that ruling meaningless because Britain has no intention to halt Brexit. But critics of her plans said it opens options, including delaying the exit for more talks, or calling it off if voters change their minds.

After repeated warnings that the December 11 vote in parliament would humiliate her government as opponents and supporters of Brexit joined in opposition to her deal, May convened a conference call with senior ministers on Monday.

If May stays in power, she could seek to get a better deal from the EU at a summit on December 13-14, in the hope of putting it before parliament at a later date.

One EU official said whatever happens, the part of the deal most contentious in Britain, a “backstop” to ensure no hard land border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and the EU-member Irish Republic, could not be changed. May’s opponents say the backstop could leave Britain subject indefinitely to EU rules, long after it gives up a say in drafting them.

“Ultimately, it’s for the UK to explain what happens,” the EU official said. “Everybody is absolutely clear the backstop remains in place.”