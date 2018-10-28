World / Europe

BUDGET PLAN

Brexit failure means austerity will return, minister warns

28 October 2018 - 23:53 William Schomberg
Philip Hammond. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville
Philip Hammond. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville

London — British finance minister Philip Hammond warned rebels in his Conservative Party that he would have to quickly reverse plans to ease nearly a decade of austerity if London fails to get a Brexit deal.

Hammond, who is due to announce an annual budget plan on Monday, said he would be able to show voters that "their hard work has paid off" as long as Britain achieves a smooth exit from the EU in five months’ time. Hammond has angered many members of his party by arguing that Britain should remain close to the EU after Brexit. Prime Minister Theresa May has so far failed to bridge the divide in her party and many businesses are worried that the chance of a no-deal Brexit is growing.

He was confident that London and Brussels would settle their differences but "if we don’t get a deal … we would need to take a different approach to the future of Britain’s economy".

"We would need to look at a different strategy and frankly we’d need to have a new budget that set out a different strategy for the future," Hammond told Sky News on Sunday.

The pound hit a two-month low against the dollar on Friday and was weaker against the euro.

Reuters

Lloyds Bank vows not to slam on the lending brakes in UK

Brexit woes have clouded confidence in UK lenders and helped drag down Lloyds's share price 17% in 2018, despite its strong performance
Companies
3 days ago

British factory orders fall at the fastest pace in three years ahead of Brexit

The Confederation of British Industry quarterly order book balance stands at -6 in the three months to October, a sharp fall from +15 in July
World
5 days ago

Royal Philips earnings fall short amid Brexit fear

CEO Frans van Houten plans to redesign some of supply chains and create regional manufacturing hubs
Companies
6 days ago

Dyson chooses Singapore over Britain to build electric car

Dyson says the vehicle will be made close to suppliers and its potential biggest markets, namely in Asia
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect charged as US mourns ...
World / Americas
2.
Jair Bolsonaro vows to save divided Brazil as ...
World / Americas
3.
Leicester City owner-tycoon dies in crash
World / Europe
4.
US economy slows less than expected in the third ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Brexit uncertainty has wobbled 58% of UK firms, says business body
World / Europe

Worried Britons to rally in bid to stop breakup with the EU
World / Europe

EU plays Brexit wait and see
World / Europe

Theresa May to remind Britons that they voted for Brexit
World / Europe

No-deal Brexit will cause chaos, carmakers warn
World / Europe

Mark Carney prescribes gradual interest rate hikes for Britain
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.