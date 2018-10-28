Brexit failure means austerity will return, minister warns

London — British finance minister Philip Hammond warned rebels in his Conservative Party that he would have to quickly reverse plans to ease nearly a decade of austerity if London fails to get a Brexit deal.

Hammond, who is due to announce an annual budget plan on Monday, said he would be able to show voters that "their hard work has paid off" as long as Britain achieves a smooth exit from the EU in five months’ time. Hammond has angered many members of his party by arguing that Britain should remain close to the EU after Brexit. Prime Minister Theresa May has so far failed to bridge the divide in her party and many businesses are worried that the chance of a no-deal Brexit is growing.

He was confident that London and Brussels would settle their differences but "if we don’t get a deal … we would need to take a different approach to the future of Britain’s economy".

"We would need to look at a different strategy and frankly we’d need to have a new budget that set out a different strategy for the future," Hammond told Sky News on Sunday.

The pound hit a two-month low against the dollar on Friday and was weaker against the euro.

Reuters