No-deal Brexit will cause chaos, carmakers warn

18 October 2018 - 05:05 Philip Blenkinsop
Brussels — Failure to secure a trade deal for Britain when it exits the EU next year could set the UK automotive sector back two decades, leading parts suppliers said on Wednesday as they urged leaders to reach agreement at a summit in Brussels.

European carmakers’ lobby ACEA and suppliers’ association CLEPA, along with BMW and brakes maker Brembo, jointly warned that a no-deal exit would be catastrophic for the industry. The just-in-time industry model relies on frictionless trade between Britain and mainland Europe, they said.

"If we are continuing to be taken hostage by this situation, the flourishing UK auto industry could come back to the situation it was at 20-25 years ago," said Roberto Vavassori, a management board member at Brembo and president of CLEPA. The recovery of Britain’s automotive sector in the 20 years since the decline of British Leyland and its successor Rover Group was based on investment from around the world, he said.

Vavassori said he feels "betrayed" that the prospects for Brembo’s manufacturing in Coventry, UK, would be different after Brexit compared with the time of its investment 15 years ago.

ACEA said contingency planning by its members includes a temporary production shutdown and scouting for warehouse space to stockpile parts.

"No amount of contingency planning can realistically cover all the gaps left by the UK’s withdrawal from the EU on WTO terms," ACEA said, referring to a no-deal scenario in which Britain would have no preferential access to EU markets.

About 1,100 trucks arrive in Britain every day with parts for the sector, and storage space to cover more than a day of production is not feasible.

The EU leaders’ meeting from Wednesday had hoped to reach a provisional Brexit deal before signing off on a withdrawal agreement at a special Brexit summit in November.

The talks stalled on Sunday over border issues.

Reuters

