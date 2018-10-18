Theresa May to remind Britons that they voted for Brexit

Meanwhile, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday that the Brexit transition period would “probably” be extended to try to break the deadlock on Britain's divorce talks. “This prolongation of the transition period probably will happen. That’s a good idea,” Juncker said, after May confirmed she is considering extending the transition period beyond the end of 2020. “I think this is giving us some room to prepare the future relation in the best way possible,” Juncker said.

Irish backstop issue

Britain is not necessarily proposing extending the post-Brexit transition period but the option to do so could help solve the issue of the Northern Irish backstop, May said.

“What has now emerged is the idea that an option to extend the implementation period could be a further solution to this issue of the backstop in Northern Ireland,” May told a news conference in Brussels. “We are not standing here proposing an extension to the implementation period. What we are doing is working to ensure we have a solution to the backstop issue in Northern Ireland, which is currently a blockage to completing the deal.”

May confirmed that there are still unresolved issues with the EU relating to a backstop Irish border arrangement, but that Britain had made a new proposal on the subject.

“On the withdrawal agreement, there are a few but [considerably important] outstanding issues in relation to the northern Irish backstop. I'm committed to working with the commission and EU leaders to resolve these as quickly as possible. There is a lot of hard work ahead."

Reuters