World / Europe

Theresa May to remind Britons that they voted for Brexit

A prolonged transition period for Brexit negotiations is all but certain — unlike the Irish backstop issue

18 October 2018 - 17:50 Elizabeth Piper and Robin Emmott
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a press conference on the sidelines of a EU summit at the European Council in Brussels on October 18, 2018.Picture: AFP/BEN STANSALL
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a press conference on the sidelines of a EU summit at the European Council in Brussels on October 18, 2018.Picture: AFP/BEN STANSALL

Brussels — British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that she would tell parliament to remember that Britons voted to leave the EU when she asks lawmakers to approve whatever Brexit deal she is able to strike with Brussels.

Asked at a news conference in Brussels what she could do to alleviate concerns that parliament might block a Brexit deal, May said: “I will be asking members of parliament to first recall that we’re delivering on a vote of the British people.”

“I would also ask them to think about the importance of protecting jobs and livelihoods in the UK, protecting our security in the UK and protecting the union of the UK.”

Meanwhile, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday that the Brexit transition period would “probably” be extended to try to break the deadlock on Britain's divorce talks. “This prolongation of the transition period probably will happen. That’s a good idea,” Juncker said, after May confirmed she is considering extending the transition period beyond the end of 2020. “I think this is giving us some room to prepare the future relation in the best way possible,” Juncker said.

Irish backstop issue

Britain is not necessarily proposing extending the post-Brexit transition period but the option to do so could help solve the issue of the Northern Irish backstop, May said.

“What has now emerged is the idea that an option to extend the implementation period could be a further solution to this issue of the backstop in Northern Ireland,” May told a news conference in Brussels. “We are not standing here proposing an extension to the implementation period. What we are doing is working to ensure we have a solution to the backstop issue in Northern Ireland, which is currently a blockage to completing the deal.”

May confirmed that there are still unresolved issues with the EU relating to a backstop Irish border arrangement, but that Britain had made a new proposal on the subject.

“On the withdrawal agreement, there are a few but [considerably important] outstanding issues in relation to the northern Irish backstop. I'm committed to working with the commission and EU leaders to resolve these as quickly as possible. There is a lot of hard work ahead."

Reuters

No-deal Brexit will cause chaos, carmakers warn

European carmakers’ lobby ACEA and suppliers’ association CLEPA, along with BMW and brakes maker Brembo, jointly warn that a no-deal exit would be ...
World
13 hours ago

Brexit talks ‘entering the moment of crisis’

How to prevent the return of a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland, has become the biggest hurdle to a ...
World
3 days ago

Tusk to ask May for ‘concrete proposals’ to break Brexit impasse

However, Donald Tusk concedes he has ‘no grounds for optimism’ based on a report  on Tuesday from EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier 
World
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference list of ...
World / Middle East
2.
Theresa May to remind Britons that they voted for ...
World / Europe
3.
‘Mad cow disease’ found on Scottish farm poses no ...
World / Europe
4.
SA's economic slump hurts smaller neighbours
Economy

Related Articles

No-deal Brexit will cause chaos, carmakers warn
World / Europe

Mark Carney prescribes gradual interest rate hikes for Britain
World / Europe

EU summit to begin without a draft deal
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.