EU summit to begin without a draft deal

In Brussels, European Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said the bloc’s own no-deal preparations are being stepped up. "While we are working hard for a deal, our preparedness and contingency work is continuing and intensifying," Schinas said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is in a political high-wire act, trying to reach a deal that is acceptable to the EU and MPs at home, where her minority government relies on the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Highlighting the challenges May faces, the DUP’s Brexit spokesperson, Sammy Wilson, warned on Monday that it is "probably inevitable" that Britain would leave the talks with no deal. "There’s no deal which I can see at present which will command a majority in the House of Commons," he told the Belfast Newsletter.

But ministers in Luxembourg insisted there is still time to resolve the outstanding issues, including the dispute over rules for trade in and out of Northern Ireland, before a possible emergency summit in November.

"I think this is obviously a difficult period," British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt told reporters as he arrived for a scheduled meeting of the EU foreign affairs council.

France and Germany

"There was always going to be a moment like this, but we should remember that a huge amount of progress has been made. There are one or two very outstanding issues, but I think we can get there."

Much will depend on the stance taken by the EU’s two big power players, France and Germany, with French President Emmanuel Macron insisting on a firm line in Brexit talks.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas warned that "time is now pressing hard" to reach a deal in time for it to be ratified before Britain’s departure at the end of March.

But he said Berlin believes "it is still possible to reach an agreement ... and we will do everything in our power to achieve this".

Linas Linkevicus, the Lithuanian foreign minister, told AFP that after Sunday’s setback "it is difficult to be more optimistic", but said both sides should redouble their efforts.

Sunday’s talks ended without a breakthrough on the crucial issue of trade to and from Northern Ireland, which has emerged as a possible deal-breaker and a threat to May’s leadership.

London, Dublin and Brussels all say they want no checks imposed on the land border between EU member Ireland and British province Northern Ireland, but the problem persists of how to square that aim with Britain’s decision to leave the European single market and the customs union.

Britain has proposed sticking with EU customs rules after Brexit as a fallback option to keep the border open, until a wider trade deal is agreed that avoids the need for frontier checks. The EU’s suggestion would see Northern Ireland remain aligned with Brussels rules, thus varying from the rest of the UK, which is unacceptable to the DUP.

The British side suggested the talks broke down on Sunday because the EU negotiators were seeking further assurances on how to avoid checks on the land border.

A government source said the EU is now asking for a second backstop to be put in place, very similar to the earlier proposal involving just Northern Ireland, in case the British version is not ready in time.

AFP