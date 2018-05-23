EU gives Zuckerberg ‘get out of jail free card’ in Facebook privacy grilling

"Unfortunately the format was a get out of jail free card and gave Zuckerberg too much room to avoid the difficult questions," said Syed Kamall, a British centre-right legislator who attended the meeting in Brussels.

The revelations that the data of as many as 87-million Facebook users and their friends may have been misused by Cambridge Analytica has been called a game changer in the world of data protection as regulators seek to raise awareness about how to secure information.

Facing a split?

While most questions focused on how Facebook cares for users’ data, Manfred Weber, the leader of the centre-right EPP group, and Guy Verhofstadt, a Liberal former Belgian prime minister, raised a potentially chilling point for Zuckerberg — should it be split up?

"Is it time to break Facebook’s monopoly because there’s already too much power in one company’s hands?" Weber asked. "Can you convince me not to?"

Zuckerberg didn’t rise to the bait, but instead pointed out that the company faces stiff competition.

"We exist in a very competitive space," he said. "The average person uses about eight different tools for communication — it feels like there are new competitors coming up every day."

Verhofstadt said Zuckerberg now faces a volley of follow-up written questions from members left feeling short-changed.

"He hasn’t responded to the questions and to do that there will be a list of written questions — in fact all the questions that have been put forward to him today," he said. "I think that was the only way because with a written procedure, he cannot escape."