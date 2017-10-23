World / Europe

Police will side with us, says confident Catalonia, as Spain quashes independence move

23 October 2017 - 14:49 Paul Day
A man looks at a mural saying 'Ireland stands with Catalonia' on the Nationalist Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on October 22 2017. Picture: REUTERS
A man looks at a mural saying 'Ireland stands with Catalonia' on the Nationalist Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on October 22 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Madrid — Catalonia said on Monday it was confident all officials including police would defy attempts by Madrid to enforce direct rule on the region, in an escalating dispute that Spain’s European allies fear could lead to unrest throughout Europe.

The Spanish government has invoked special constitutional powers to fire the regional government and force a new election to counter an independence drive that has rattled Spain’s economy.

A vote in the Senate to implement direct rule is due on Friday.

But the leaders of the secessionist campaign said a disputed referendum on October 1 gave them the mandate to claim independence from the rest of Spain.

"It’s not that we will refuse (orders). It is not a personal decision. It is a 7-million-person decision," Catalonia’s foreign affairs chief Raul Romeva told BBC radio.

Romeva was asked whether he believed all institutions, including the police, would follow orders from Catalan institutions rather than from the Spanish government.

"And from that perspective, I have no doubt that all civil servants in Catalonia will keep following the instructions provided by the elected and legitimate institutions that we have right now in place (in Catalonia)," he said.

Catalan authorities said about 90% of those who took part in the referendum on October 1 voted for independence.

But only 43% of the electorate, and one in three Catalans, participated, with most opponents of secession staying at home.

The Catalan crisis has raised fear among European countries that it could spill over to the rest of the continent.

From Scotland to Flanders and Lombardy, the 2007-09 financial crisis, unemployment and migration have allowed anti-EU and populist parties to feed off discontent with political elites and reopen regional divisions.

Two wealthy regions of northern Italy voted overwhelmingly on Sunday for greater autonomy.

At a European summit last week, leaders sought to minimise Spain’s crisis with Catalonia and described the secession bid as a domestic issue.

‘No divine authority’

Civil disobedience was also backed by far-left party CUP, a key support for Catalonia’s pro-independence minority government in the regional parliament, which called Madrid’s actions an aggression against all Catalans.

"An aggression which will be met with massive civil disobedience," the CUP said in a statement.

Several hundred Catalan municipalities said they were against direct rule from Madrid and asked the Catalan parliament to vote on a motion rejecting it.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has called the Catalan parliament to meet this week to agree on a response to Madrid, something many observers said could pave the way for a formal declaration of independence.

The assembly will meet on Thursday to agree a response to direct rule.

Several influential Catalan newspapers called on Puidgemont on Sunday to resolve the crisis by calling a snap election before direct rule becomes effective.

However, Catalan government spokesman Jordi Turull said this was not an option.

It is not clear whether a vote in the region would help resolve the crisis.

An opinion poll published by the El Periodico newspaper on Sunday showed a snap election would probably have results similar to the last ballot, in 2015, when a coalition of pro-independence parties formed a minority government.

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said Puigdemont would be out of a job once direct rule was enforced and Madrid would install its own representative. The Spanish government has said it would call a regional election within six months.

"They are president of the regional government and senior figures in that government because of the constitution," Saenz de Santamaria said during a radio interview.

"They are not entrusted with that role by any divine authority," she also said.

Reuters

How investors could benefit from Spain’s Catalan crisis

The concern seen in financial markets is justified — but the crisis may also be overblown and could offer investment opportunities, writes Komal ...
Opinion
13 days ago

FT COLUMN: A Catalan breakaway would make Brexit look like a cake walk

Extricating yourself from the EU is difficult enough, but to extricate yourself from a currency union at the same time is an economic suicide ...
Opinion
14 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Sovereignty and self-rule collide

Far from being the purest form of democracy, a referendum is often the first step on the path to autocracy, writes Philip Stephens
Opinion
17 days ago

TOM EATON: Nothing succeeds like succession

'Secession is an idea gaining popularity. Around the globe, people who claim a shared identity are demanding the right to rule themselves'
Lifestyle
20 days ago

Force is not the answer in Catalonia

Most European states were once put together by violence but in the modern era, they should only be held together by consent, writes Gideon Rachman
Opinion
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The number of refugees fleeing Myanmar has nearly ...
World / Asia
2.
Islamic State executes scores of prisoners as it ...
World / Middle East
3.
Japan faces financial crisis with banks ...
World / Asia
4.
Police will side with us, says confident ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Catalan separatists weigh their options
World / Europe

Spain’s Rajoy says he will sack Catalan government
World / Europe

Both Spanish and Catalan sides edge closer to a cliff
World / Europe

Spain moves to impose direct rule on Catalonia
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.