Spain moves to impose direct rule on Catalonia

The legislation is vague but allows Madrid to sack the local administration and install a new team, take control of police forces and finances, and call a snap election. Its use could spur more wrangling with the rebel region, but Rajoy says he has broad backing from other parties, and has spurned all Catalan president Carles Puigdemont’s calls for negotiations.

The main opposition Socialist party says it fully supports the government but will insist article 155 is applied "proportionately". The government says it will not suspend the autonomy in an outright manner but instead make specific requirements of the regional government to respect the law.

This would in any case take a few days to become effective once the article is invoked. A supporting vote is needed from the upper house senate, where Rajoy’s People’s Party has a majority of seats.

Most observers believe the crisis will only be resolved with regional elections. Rajoy could replace the regional government with a new rank of politicians or technocrats, with a view to holding fresh elections within three months, Spanish media has reported.

Alternatively, Puigdemont could call elections himself in a bid to avoid a situation where individual regional departments could be taken over by delegates from central ministries. While regional president, he would remain nominally in his role but stripped of any power, a Catalan newspaper said.

Puigdemont has ignored Rajoy’s demands to clarify an ambiguous declaration of independence he made on October 10, and says he might put secession to a formal vote in the Catalan parliament if Madrid holds firm. At home, he faces pressure to declare independence from within his own coalition, including from the second-largest party, Esquerra Republicana.

The far-left, proindependence CUP could bring down the government if it retracts support, automatically leading to regional elections.

After a police crackdown on the October 1 vote was widely condemned, Rajoy needs to tread carefully, but he appears to have support among many Spaniards for taking a hard line.

