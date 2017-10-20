Both Spanish and Catalan sides edge closer to a cliff

Madrid — As the Catalonia conflict enters uncharted territory, both sides are upping the ante.

Officials in Madrid are finalising plans for taking control of the rebel region. They will be rubber-stamped at an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Saturday when Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy returns from a summit in Brussels, where he’s looking to shore up his support among European leaders.

The Catalans meanwhile urged supporters to pull money from banks including CaixaBank and Banco Sabadell as discussions advance on how they might stage a unilateral declaration of independence.

"We should take a decision in the next days," Jordi Xucla, a Catalan deputy for the PDeCAT party in the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, said in a Bloomberg Television interview Thursday. "The decision could be obviously the declaration of independence maybe in one week or in two weeks."

Both sides edged closer to the cliff edge Thursday on an historic day of threat and counter-threat, with Rajoy ordering his advisers to prepare the Spanish government’s most wide-ranging constitutional powers for the first time ever.

CaixaBank opened 0.5% lower in Madrid trading, its sixth straight day of losses. Sabadell was down 1%.

Once the government approves his plan on Saturday, Rajoy needs the backing of the Senate before he’s ready to take charge in Catalonia. That process could take another two weeks, according to constitutional scholar Jorge de Esteban Alonso.

The next, critical step is fraught with risk for both sides.

The prime minister, his authority already damaged by an unprecedented rebellion in the country’s biggest regional economy, will be trying to bring Catalonia to heel using the untested legal weaponry of the Spanish Constitution’s article 155. He has little popular support on the ground, and his opponents have honed their guerrilla operations over seven years of campaigning.

The last time he tried to impose his will on the Catalans was on October 1, when violent clashes between Spanish police and would-be voters provoked a torrent of criticism from around the world. And the separatists declared victory in their improvised, illegal referendum anyway.

On Friday, a court in Lleida, Catalonia ordered Spain’s civil guard to search the Catalan government’s data and communications centre for evidence that regional police officers coordinated their actions to allow the makeshift ballot to take place, in defiance of the Constitutional Court.

For Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and his allies, the stakes are arguably even higher — two of his closest collaborators have been in jail since Monday, a national court judge ruling that they might interfere with evidence if released. If they’re eventually convicted on charges of sedition, they face up to 15 years in jail.

EU leaders lined up on Thursday to back Rajoy, and the EU has made it clear that an independent Catalonia would fall out of the bloc, its companies shut out of European markets, and its banks cut off from funding by the European Central Bank. Blue-chip Catalan companies, such as CaixaBank and Gas Natural SDG, are already leading a flood of businesses uprooting for other parts of Spain to escape the potential disruption.

"The government is doing all it can to guarantee the prosperity of Catalonia and Spain," economy minister Luis de Guindos told reporters in Madrid on Thursday. "The government is doing everything it possibly can to restore stability."

Catalan vice-president and economic policy chief Oriol Junqueras will meet executives from international companies operating in the region on Friday to urge them not to join the corporate exodus, El Confidencial news website reported. Alstom, HP and law firm Baker & McKenzie are among those invited, El Confidencial said. De Guindos would join the rest of the cabinet for its regular weekly meeting in Madrid on Friday, while Rajoy attends the final day of EU talks in Brussels.

Separatists’ bet

In reality, a unilateral declaration of independence in the coming weeks is more likely to mean chaos than isolation. The EU will not recognise a proclamation based on an illegal vote with no proper guarantees, so the region will remain plumbed in to the European economy. But Catalans would be faced with two rival administrations claiming control of the courts, the public finances and the streets.

Senior legislators from the main pro-independence parties will meet in the Catalan parliament on Monday to discuss the potential choreography of the event, according to a person familiar with their plans. The political leaders are concerned that they may lose control of more radical factions among the grass-roots campaigners unless they move quickly, the person said, asking not to be named, because the discussions were private.

The separatists are betting that European leaders will choose to break their own rules rather than see that chaos snowball, even though many would see such a declaration as an act of economic self-harm.

"The fact that the Spanish government doesn’t want a mediation doesn’t mean that they won’t end up accepting one," Junqueras said in an interview in Barcelona on Thursday.

