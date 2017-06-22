BoE behind the curve on ‘Brexit break’ hiccup

London — The Bank of England’s chief economist has just admitted what everyone else in Europe already suspects — Brexit might not be so easy after all.

Andy Haldane conceded that the base expectation in its latest forecasts — that the UK will avoid the so-called cliff edge in which it leaves the EU without a trade deal or transitional period, on which the central bank formed its May forecasts — may not be the case.

"Underlying these Brexit effects is an assumption that the process is a smooth and orderly one. This is a strong assumption," Haldane said in the speech delivered in Bradford, UK on Tuesday. "There could be a ‘Brexit break’ in the economy."

In a speech published by the bank on Wednesday, he said a more disruptive divorce "could prompt a discontinuous response by consumers and companies" such as building precautionary savings, that could have a significant and adverse affect on growth.