BoE behind the curve on ‘Brexit break’ hiccup

London — The Bank of England’s chief economist has just admitted what everyone else in Europe already suspects — Brexit might not be so easy after all.
Andy Haldane conceded that the base expectation in its latest forecasts — that the UK will avoid the so-called cliff edge in which it leaves the EU without a trade deal or transitional period, on which the central bank formed its May forecasts — may not be the case.
"Underlying these Brexit effects is an assumption that the process is a smooth and orderly one. This is a strong assumption," Haldane said in the speech delivered in Bradford, UK on Tuesday. "There could be a ‘Brexit break’ in the economy."
In a speech published by the bank on Wednesday, he said a more disruptive divorce "could prompt a discontinuous response by consumers and companies" such as building precautionary savings, that could have a significant and adverse affect on growth.
Based on the assumption that Brexit talks would not go awry, the Bank in May raised its 2018 and 2019 growth expectations higher and officials said that expansion would remain around trend over the period.
Haldane said the discontinuity risk was "difficult to dismiss," pointing to signs of slowdown in big-ticket items such as cars and household goods, which could justify leaving interest rates at a record low.
These comments chime with those of governor Mark Carney, who on Wednesday pushed back against rate hawks on the monetary policy committee (MPC) and re-emphasised his concerns about the effects of Brexit. Nevertheless, Haldane said he was no longer fully swayed and might vote to tighten policy by the end of 2017.
"Provided the data are still on track, I do think that beginning the process of withdrawing some of the incremental stimulus provided last August would be prudent.
"Starting the process of withdrawing some monetary policy insurance should serve as a signal of the MPC’s confidence in the UK economy’s resilience," he said.
Bloomberg
