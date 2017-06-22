World / Europe

BoE behind the curve on ‘Brexit break’ hiccup

22 June 2017 - 05:57 Lucy Meakin
Currency concerns: Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of Brexit letters in this picture illustration taken in April. Picture: REUTERS
Currency concerns: Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of Brexit letters in this picture illustration taken in April. Picture: REUTERS

London — The Bank of England’s chief economist has just admitted what everyone else in Europe already suspects — Brexit might not be so easy after all.

Andy Haldane conceded that the base expectation in its latest forecasts — that the UK will avoid the so-called cliff edge in which it leaves the EU without a trade deal or transitional period, on which the central bank formed its May forecasts — may not be the case.

"Underlying these Brexit effects is an assumption that the process is a smooth and orderly one. This is a strong assumption," Haldane said in the speech delivered in Bradford, UK on Tuesday. "There could be a ‘Brexit break’ in the economy."

In a speech published by the bank on Wednesday, he said a more disruptive divorce "could prompt a discontinuous response by consumers and companies" such as building precautionary savings, that could have a significant and adverse affect on growth.

Top UK finance officials stress the need for a ‘soft’ Brexit

Talks about Britain’s withdrawal from the EU began on Monday, and BoE governor Mark Carney has urged a transitional deal ‘to avoid unnecessary ...
World
1 day ago

Based on the assumption that Brexit talks would not go awry, the Bank in May raised its 2018 and 2019 growth expectations higher and officials said that expansion would remain around trend over the period.

Haldane said the discontinuity risk was "difficult to dismiss," pointing to signs of slowdown in big-ticket items such as cars and household goods, which could justify leaving interest rates at a record low.

These comments chime with those of governor Mark Carney, who on Wednesday pushed back against rate hawks on the monetary policy committee (MPC) and re-emphasised his concerns about the effects of Brexit. Nevertheless, Haldane said he was no longer fully swayed and might vote to tighten policy by the end of 2017.

"Provided the data are still on track, I do think that beginning the process of withdrawing some of the incremental stimulus provided last August would be prudent.

"Starting the process of withdrawing some monetary policy insurance should serve as a signal of the MPC’s confidence in the UK economy’s resilience," he said.

Bloomberg

Missing from the queen’s speech: Trump, and Theresa May

Brexit looms large, but a visit by the US president was conspicuously absent in Queen Elizabeth’s speech to the opening of parliament
World
16 hours ago

ECB says Trump is reason for global economy tilting to the downside

The European Central Bank says since the US election there is significant policy uncertainty around the new US administration regarding fiscal and ...
World
16 hours ago

George Soros warns Britain at economic 'tipping point'

The UK may have no choice but to dump Brexit before the damage is too severe
World
21 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
May highlights Brexit consensus
World / Europe
2.
Saudi palace reshuffle puts a youngster in charge ...
World / Middle East
3.
BoE behind the curve on ‘Brexit break’ hiccup
World / Europe
4.
Another top Tesla executive leaves the company, ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Missing from the queen’s speech: Trump, and Theresa May
World / Europe

ECB says Trump is reason for global economy ...
World / Europe

George Soros warns Britain at economic 'tipping point'
World

EU states spar over hosting London-based agencies after Brexit
World / Europe

Top UK finance officials stress the need for a ‘soft’ Brexit
World / Europe

‘Don’t leave it too late to rein in consumer prices’
Companies

Mark Carney in no rush to raise interest rates until ‘reality of Brexit’ is ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.