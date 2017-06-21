Missing from the queen’s speech: Trump, and Theresa May
Brexit looms large, but a visit by the US president was conspicuously absent in Queen Elizabeth’s speech to the opening of parliament
London — Brexit dominates UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s programme for the next two years, with the government planning eight new laws to ease Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.
US President Donald Trump’s planned state visit to Britain later this year got no mention in Queen Elizabeth’s speech to parliament on Wednesday, raising doubts about whether it will go ahead. The omission follows media reports that Trump no longer wants to visit because of British public opposition to the visit, after a petition to cancel it received more than 1.8-million signatures.
In a ceremony to mark the formal opening of parliament in London on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth outlined the legislative programme the house of commons will consider in its two-year term.
Bills on topics from immigration and trade to fisheries and agriculture will supplement the government’s main Brexit initiative — a repeal bill designed to transpose all current EU legislation into British law, to take effect once Brexit has been completed in 2019.
May dropped key manifesto pledges from her government’s programme, after an election fiasco that has left her position highly vulnerable. The queen’s speech also omitted flagship policies that were hugely contested, including the scrapping of universal free school lunches, means-testing of winter fuel payments for pensioners, and a reform of funding for elderly care.
"My government’s priority is to secure the best possible deal as the country leaves the EU," the queen said in a ceremony stripped of much of its usual pageantry. "My ministers are committed to working with parliament, the devolved administrations, businesses and others to build the widest possible consensus on the country’s future outside the EU."
The government programme underscores May’s fragility after she miscalculated in calling a snap general election that stripped her Conservative Party of its majority and left her dependent on the votes of 10 lawmakers from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
With a vote next Wednesday on the content of the queen’s speech, and lacking enough lawmakers in her own party to secure its passage, the premier has little choice but to stick to measures she feels can win support across parties.
While governments typically give advance notice of about 20 new laws a year in a queen’s speech, on Wednesday the government announced just 27 new bills to fill a two-year period. That’s a reflection of May’s precarious position in parliament, beholden as she is to the whims of the DUP, as well as lawmakers in her own party, to advance her programme.
With no majority in the commons and no mandate for the hard Brexit that she wanted, May faces a series of battles to advance her EU withdrawal plans through parliament. Remain campaigners — including some of her own ministers — could fight proposals to pull Britain out of the EU’s customs union and set up its own regime, while curbs on immigration are likely to be another flash-point: May has prioritised bringing the numbers down, while remainers say the needs of businesses to attract international talent and fill skills gaps should be prioritised.
Still, there are enough euro-sceptics in parliament who prefer May’s original vision for Brexit and could still complicate matters for her if she does soften her strategy.
"We need to get Brexit right," May said in a statement accompanying the queen’s speech. "That means getting a deal which delivers the result of last year’s referendum and does so in a way which commands maximum public support."
Absent from the legislative programme are flagship manifesto promises on selective schools and social care that lack cross-party support. Social care, in particular, bogged down the Tories’ election campaign, with the premier forced into a U-turn just days after advancing a policy to fund care from a person’s estate when they die, with only £100,000 ($126,000) protected. After a backlash from her own MPs, she said costs would be capped.
Instead, the non-Brexit legislative programme is taken up by measures likely to garner cross-party support, with bills on domestic violence and tenants rights, as well as measures to allow space rockets to be launched from British soil, promote electric cars and invest in high-speed rail.
After a series of terrorist attacks in London and Manchester this year, May also announced she’ll review counter-terrorism strategy to ensure police and the security services have the powers they need, as well as set up a new commission to counter extremism. And after missteps this month following a devastating fire in a west London tower block, the government said it will set up an independent public advocate to act for bereaved families following public disasters.
The premier’s first test is winning votes on June 28 and 29 on the contents of the speech itself. While the opposition Labour Party will put down amendments, May can probably count on her own lawmakers next week. And though the DUP may try to keep negotiations with the Tories going for as long as possible to squeeze out extra spending pledges, it is also likely to fall in line.
Bloomberg, with AFP
Please login or register to comment.