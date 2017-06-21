Missing from the queen’s speech: Trump, and Theresa May

May dropped key manifesto pledges from her government’s programme, after an election fiasco that has left her position highly vulnerable. The queen’s speech also omitted flagship policies that were hugely contested, including the scrapping of universal free school lunches, means-testing of winter fuel payments for pensioners, and a reform of funding for elderly care.

"My government’s priority is to secure the best possible deal as the country leaves the EU," the queen said in a ceremony stripped of much of its usual pageantry. "My ministers are committed to working with parliament, the devolved administrations, businesses and others to build the widest possible consensus on the country’s future outside the EU."

The government programme underscores May’s fragility after she miscalculated in calling a snap general election that stripped her Conservative Party of its majority and left her dependent on the votes of 10 lawmakers from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

With a vote next Wednesday on the content of the queen’s speech, and lacking enough lawmakers in her own party to secure its passage, the premier has little choice but to stick to measures she feels can win support across parties.

While governments typically give advance notice of about 20 new laws a year in a queen’s speech, on Wednesday the government announced just 27 new bills to fill a two-year period. That’s a reflection of May’s precarious position in parliament, beholden as she is to the whims of the DUP, as well as lawmakers in her own party, to advance her programme.

With no majority in the commons and no mandate for the hard Brexit that she wanted, May faces a series of battles to advance her EU withdrawal plans through parliament. Remain campaigners — including some of her own ministers — could fight proposals to pull Britain out of the EU’s customs union and set up its own regime, while curbs on immigration are likely to be another flash-point: May has prioritised bringing the numbers down, while remainers say the needs of businesses to attract international talent and fill skills gaps should be prioritised.