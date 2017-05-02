Why business is betting on Emmanuel Macron

Paris — Emmanuel Macron, the frontrunner in the French presidential race, has been derided by his opponent as an ally of the banking industry. For investors, that sounds like an endorsement.

Should he win on Sunday, the 39-year-old former economy minister who previously worked at Rothschild & Cie would be the first ex-banker to reach the Élysée Palace since Georges Pompidou in 1969. By contrast, current President François Hollande declared finance his "true adversary" when he ran in 2012.

Macron "understands that free markets and capitalism are the way that wealth is created for your country", said David Herro, chief investment officer of Harris Associates, a top-10 shareholder in BNP Paribas, the largest French bank. "That in itself is a plus for a French leader."

A surge in banking shares helped lift France’s benchmark CAC 40 index to a nine-year high after Macron won the first round of presidential voting on April 23, all but eliminating the risk of a French withdrawal from the euro. Polls show him leading by a wide margin in the May 7 runoff against anti-euro candidate Marine le Pen of the National Front.

A Macron presidency could bring more lasting benefits to banks than a post-vote rally if he can harness support to lower taxes, free up investment and loosen labour rules. Juicing French economic growth would pave the way for wider lending margins for BNP Paribas and Société Générale, which have struggled to boost consumer-banking revenue in France.

"As the economy improves, as the political situation dies down, you will start to see interest rates go up, which is good for these financials," said Herro. "I do not believe that interest rates are going to be negative or low forever."

BNP Paribas and Société Générale are both likely to report lower first-quarter earnings when they publish results this week, based on the average estimates of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Revenue from retail banking in France probably fell about 2% in the quarter from the previous year, Citigroup analysts including Azzurra Guelfi said in a note.