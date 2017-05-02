World / Europe

Marine le Pen borrows heavily from an ousted rival’s speech

02 May 2017 - 07:46 Agency Staff
National Front Marine le Pen, flanked by her bodyguard Thierry Legier, waves at the end of her campaign rally in Villepinte, near Paris, on May 1 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Paris — In a speech on Monday, far-right French presidential hopeful Marine le Pen copied comments made two weeks earlier by Francois Fillon, the former frontrunner who was eliminated in the first round of the election, AFP has found.

On April 15, Fillon made a speech in Puy-en-Velay in which he made specific mention of the geography of France’s borders, paid tribute to the French language and spoke of a third "French way" for the 21st century.

At her rally Monday in Villepinte, Le Pen repeated almost verbatim these passages from Fillon’s speech.

Fillon had also quoted from First World War prime minister Georges Clemenceau and writer Andre Malraux.

In her speech ahead of Sunday’s second round run-off, Le Pen also used the same quotes.

Asked by AFP about the apparent plagiarism, Florian Philippot, deputy chairman of Le Pen’s National Front party, said it was "a nod to a short passage in a speech about France" on the part of "a candidate that shows she is not sectarian".

AFP

