Avalanche engulfs Italian ski hotel after earthquakes

Rome — Several people have died after a ski hotel was hit by a huge avalanche in earthquake-ravaged central Italy, local media reported on Thursday, quoting rescue services.

“There are many dead,” Antonio Crocetta, the head of a group of Alpine police coordinating the rescue effort was quoted as saying after an advance party reached the hotel following a 10km cross-country trek on skis.

Italy’s Civil Protection Agency said there had been about 30 guests and staff at the Hotel Rigopiano on the eastern lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain when the first of four powerful quakes hit the region on Wednesday morning.

It said it could not immediately confirm any deaths out of respect for the families of the guests and staff.

Antonio Di Marco, president of the province of Pescara, which includes the mountain village of Farindola where the hotel is located, said two people had been saved.

“We don’t know yet how many people are unaccounted for or dead,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“What is certain is that the building took a direct hit from the avalanche, to the point that it was moved by 10 metres.”

Farindola mayor Ilario Lacchetta said on his Facebook page that “the dimensions of the avalanche were huge”.

“It took the whole hotel with it,” he said.

The region was hit by four seismic shocks measuring above five magnitude in the space of four hours on Wednesday, with at least one person confirmed dead.

The hotel is located about 90km from the epicentre of the quakes.

Terror

The quakes brought terror to snowbound mountain areas that are still recovering from last year’s series of deadly tremors. They struck close to Amatrice, the mountain town devastated by an August earthquake that left nearly 300 people dead.

The body of one victim was found under the debris of a building in the town of Castel Castagna, in the province of Teramo, local authorities said.

At least three people were missing, having been swept away in an avalanche, rescuers were reported as saying by local media.

They were among 20 or so tourists staying at a hotel in the province of Pescara, which four rescue teams were trying to reach in difficult conditions.

As night fell and temperatures plummeted, fears mounted for isolated residents of remote hamlets cut off by heavy snowfall, while more than 130,000 homes were without electricity.

A mother and child dragged from the ruins of a collapsed country cottage near Teramo in the Abruzzo region were both found to be suffering from hypothermia.

Shortly before dusk, Nello Patrizi, a farmer in Montereale, south of Amatrice, was out with his dog, trying to check on cows knee-deep in snow.

"It was an apocalyptic shock. We were petrified," he said.

"The first one was bad enough, the others seemed even stronger. You had the impression everything was collapsing, people were screaming.

"With all the snow there was this morning, people could not get out of their houses. I thought ‘all we need now is an earthquake’ and here it is."

Fabio di Gianfrancesco drove from Rome to another hamlet, Aringo, to check on elderly relatives.

"They were trapped in the house because of the snow," he said. "We got them out and then helped the last 10 or so residents here to leave."

About 160 people spent the night under the canvas of a giant tent on a local sports field.

Wednesday’s first shock struck at 9.25am GMT.

Monitors put its strength at between 5.1 and 5.3 magnitude. A second, 50 minutes later, was measured between 5.4 and 5.7. A third, minutes later, measured 5.3, while one of more than 100 major aftershocks was measured at 5.1 at 2.30pm.

The tremors were felt powerfully across the Abruzzo, Lazio and Marche regions and clearly in Rome, more than 100km away.

Residents of Aquila, where more than 300 people died in a 2009 earthquake, rushed into the snow-covered streets in panic but the city suffered little damage.

Avalanche warnings were issued across a region that has a number of ski resorts and a highest peak, Gran Sasso, at 2,912m.

Amatrice

In Amatrice, the bell tower of the 15th century Church of Sant’Agostino collapsed. It had been damaged by the first of the earthquakes, which struck the mountainous centre of the country between August and October last year.

Most of those who died in that quake were in the town, a beauty spot that was packed with holiday makers at the height of the summer season.

Two further quakes rattled the region in October, with the most powerful measuring 6.5 magnitude.

Amatrice mayor Sergio Pirozzi cursed his town’s bad luck. "I don’t know if we did something bad. That’s what I have been asking since yesterday. We have got up to 2m of snow and now another earthquake!"

Stefano Petrucci, mayor of nearby Accumoli, said roads were unpassable and bemoaned a shortage of clearance trucks. "We can’t fight a war with bows and arrows."

The affected area is thinly populated and thousands of residents were evacuated last year pending reconstruction of their homes.

The last of the 2016 quakes, on October 30, was the most powerful since a 6.9 magnitude one struck near Naples in southern Italy in 1980, leaving 3,000 people dead.

Much of the country’s land mass and some of its surrounding waters are prone to seismic activity with the highest risk concentrated along its mountainous central spine.

Italy straddles the Eurasian and African tectonic plates, making it vulnerable when they move.

The worst disaster of the 20th century was in 1908 when an estimated 95,000 died in tidal waves following a quake in the sea between mainland Italy and Sicily.

AFP