Kyrgyzstan blames pilot error for Turkish cargo jet hitting village
At least 37 people, including four pilots, are killed as a cargo jet crashes into a village near Kyrgyzstan’s main airport
Dacha Suu — A cargo jet attempting to land in thick fog crashed on Monday into a village near Kyrgyzstan’s main airport and killed at least 37 people, with authorities blaming "pilot error". A massive section of the aircraft’s tail billowed smoke as rescuers searched for victims among the wreckage in the village of Dacha-Suu, home to the majority of the victims.
"According to preliminary information, the plane crashed due to a pilot error," Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev said at a briefing broadcast on state television.
At least 37 people, including the aircraft’s four pilots, were killed and the toll may rise, said a spokesman for the emergency services, Muhammed Svarov.
The jet, operated by a Turkish cargo airline, was attempting a landing at the Manas airport in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek in thick fog. Crushed cars, shattered homes and huge chunks of burnt debris littered the village, which was hit in the early morning. Many residents were still at home.
"Our grandson said something was burning," Tajikan, a Dacha Suu resident who identified herself only by her first name, said. "We heard a roar and (what felt) like an earthquake. Many people were sleeping, everything around was burning. One of the parts of the aircraft fell on our neighbour’s house. She and her whole family died," the pensioner said.
The flight was travelling from Hong Kong to Istanbul via Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek.
One of the aircraft’s black boxes was recovered from the crash site, the government said without giving details. International aviation experts and representatives of the company who flew the jet, ACT Airlines, will arrive at the crash site on Tuesday, Abulgaziev said at a late briefing, adding that search operation would resume in the morning in areas where the largest pieces of the plane fell.
The Turkish cargo airline, said in a statement that its Boeing 747-400 was involved in the crash. ACT Airlines said it was "deeply saddened" by the crash and noted that "the cause of the accident is unknown".
Meanwhile, Boeing, the aircraft’s manufacturer, extended its "deepest condolences" and offered to assist Kyrgyz authorities with the investigation in a tweet.
Elmira Sheripova, a spokeswoman for the emergency services ministry, said 17 houses had been "completely destroyed" by the aircraft.
The country’s Manas airport has since reopened despite air authorities initially saying that the hub would remain shut until the evening.
Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov was heading a specially appointed government commission to probe the crash and the country’s state prosecutor also opened an investigation.
Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev cancelled his visit to China to return to Bishkek, according to Kyrgyz media.
Authorities said the country will observe a day of mourning on Tuesday.
AFP
