Kyrgyzstan blames pilot error for Turkish cargo jet hitting village

Dacha Suu — A cargo jet attempting to land in thick fog crashed on Monday into a village near Kyrgyzstan’s main airport and killed at least 37 people, with authorities blaming "pilot error". A massive section of the aircraft’s tail billowed smoke as rescuers searched for victims among the wreckage in the village of Dacha-Suu, home to the majority of the victims.

"According to preliminary information, the plane crashed due to a pilot error," Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev said at a briefing broadcast on state television.

At least 37 people, including the aircraft’s four pilots, were killed and the toll may rise, said a spokesman for the emergency services, Muhammed Svarov.

The jet, operated by a Turkish cargo airline, was attempting a landing at the Manas airport in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek in thick fog. Crushed cars, shattered homes and huge chunks of burnt debris littered the village, which was hit in the early morning. Many residents were still at home.

"Our grandson said something was burning," Tajikan, a Dacha Suu resident who identified herself only by her first name, said. "We heard a roar and (what felt) like an earthquake. Many people were sleeping, everything around was burning. One of the parts of the aircraft fell on our neighbour’s house. She and her whole family died," the pensioner said.