Big Brother’s daddy: meet the man creating a programme to catch rogue traders

London — You’re young and want to get ahead. First in and last out of your Wall Street office. You work weekends and message colleagues with inspired trading ideas at all hours. Guess what? You’ve just marked yourself as a potential rogue trader.

Welcome to the brave new world of trader surveillance, where former Goldman Sachs research analyst Erkin Adylov is building a library of banking villainy based on the behaviours of hundreds of past miscreants such as UBS Group’s Tom Hayes and Societe Generale’s Jerome Kerviel.

Using thousands of inputs, from stress levels in voice recordings to the frequency of visits to the staff canteen, Adylov and his team at startup Behavox grade employees on how likely they are to go bad before they do anything wrong.

While that may sound like something out of a Philip K Dick science-fiction novel, hedge fund Marshall Wace and interdealer broker TP ICAP are already using the software to monitor employees, and some of the biggest investment banks and commodities dealers in the world have begun testing it.

After paying fines of more than $200bn in the past eight years for a catalog of failings from money laundering to market manipulation and terrorist financing, banks are looking to companies like Behavox to keep them out of regulators’ cross-hairs.

"If you don’t know what your employees are doing, then you’re vulnerable," Adylov, a 33-year-old rail-thin native of Kyrgyzstan, says in the rapid staccato typical of traders for whom a wasted second is a lost opportunity. "Some banks don’t seem to want to know how exposed they are, and they are the ones who are going to get fined next."