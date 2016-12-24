When it comes to government data, Trump’s ‘America First’ ideas are doomed to fail

Tokyo — Open up the guts of the US government (something Donald Trump hinted he’ll do) and what do you see?

A sprawling tangle of information technology services contracted out to private companies working on everything from Obamacare to immigration, Air Force bases and intelligence gathering.

A look at Japan’s NTT Data shows that some of the largest providers are owned by foreign companies, potentially putting them athwart Trump’s "America first" brand of economic nationalism.

Some have been embedding themselves into the government for decades, operating typically through US subsidiaries, often ones they acquired.

Others write the code, provide consulting, develop strategies from offices in the US and abroad — showing just how hard it may be to decide whether US taxpayer dollars are really going to US jobs.

For example, NTT Data, a US unit of Japan’s former telephone monopoly, serves more than 50 federal government and military agencies and is competing for slices of the more than $160bn the federal government has budgeted for IT spending this fiscal year and next.

Diverting the Tokyo-based company’s contracts to rivals like Accenture or Booz Allen Hamilton could tear a hole in the government’s web of servers, networks and software applications.

"This is exactly why Japan and Japanese companies are now working to show that they are in fact American companies and have been for a very long time," says Martin Schulz, senior economist at Fujitsu Research Institute in Tokyo.

More than half of NTT Data Federal’s employees have security clearance to view sensitive information. Contracts include work with the Army, Navy and Air Force, the Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The NTT Data unit has been doing business with the federal government since 1965.

Part of the reason for this is that NTT Data built its US business in the old-fashioned way: it bought up rivals.

This year, it paid more than $3bn for parts of Dell’s IT services business, formerly Perot Services, a software and consulting company founded by ex-presidential candidate H Ross Perot. Before selling to Dell, Perot built one of the top IT services companies serving the government. The Japanese company also bought US rival Keane International in 2010.

Snowden clearance

To get a sense of the reach in the US government that NTT Data acquired, consider that Texas-based Dell employed Edward Snowden, the American fugitive accused in a massive theft of classified information, when he got his security credential in 2012, according to newspaper reports. Dell declined to comment on Snowden’s prior employment. Snowden did not answer messages sent to his Twitter account.

So, wherever Trump looks to remake or unmake the government, from possibly dumping Obamacare to choking off immigration, creating Muslim registries or surveillance and building up the military, he will touch the IT infrastructure of NTT Data and hundreds of other suppliers, domestic and foreign.

In fact, NTT Data sees a Trump presidency as a golden opportunity.

"We, as a company, are in the sweet spot of Trump’s agenda," says Tim Conway, president of NTT Data’s US public sector division. "This was probably the most polarising election I’ve seen and the key, when I look at this one, is change. From an integrator’s standpoint, you really can’t ask for more than that."

Conway declined to comment on how NTT’s Japanese ownership might affect the company’s prospects under Trump’s economic nationalism.

"It is very difficult to disentangle US companies from the international owners in these examples," says Kevin Brancato, the lead government contracts analyst for Bloomberg Government.

"Still, there are tons of companies that could have a harder time getting some contracts based on where their ownership is from."

NTT Data completed the Dell deal last month and will have fully absorbed the company by the end of March 2017. Under Dell, the former Perot Systems unit had about 28,000 employees. The Japanese company had about 80,500 workers as of March 2016, more than double the 34,500 it had in 2010, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Anxiety about Trump’s nationalism stems from comments he made during his election campaign. On the day he announced his candidacy he said: "When did we beat Japan at anything? They send their cars over by the millions, and what do we do? When was the last time you saw a Chevrolet in Tokyo? It doesn’t exist, folks. They beat us all the time."

Buying in

Japan’s biggest companies have a history of treading carefully in the US, especially during the Asian country’s rapid growth in the 1980s. Few Japanese executives forget the day in 1987 when six members of Congress smashed a Toshiba radio with sledgehammers on the Capitol lawn as a protest against the influx of Japanese goods.

That same year, NTT rival Fujitsu abandoned a bid for Fairchild Semiconductors amid criticism that the deal would give a Japanese company access to key military-use chip technology. A decade later, Fujitsu returned to the US to buy control of mainframe, software and services provider Amdahl in an $850m agreement.

That deal helped Fujitsu win IT business in the federal government over decades, often via subsidiaries including Amdahl, PFU Systems, GlobeRanger and Fujitsu America.

"Even before Trump’s win, we were looking at revamping our business there," Fujitsu president Tatsuya Tanaka told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday. "I can’t say any specifics, but M&A are definitely possible."

Security risks?

Government contracts not related to the military or national security have in the past been awarded to companies based outside the US without restrictions, says Brancato. "But if you are providing any sort of defence-related contracts, you had better have a well-established American presence."

Japanese companies have an advantage over some other foreign suppliers because Japan has been a close ally of the US for more than half a century, says Brancato.

Indian IT outsourcers like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services would have a hard time with security-related contracts and Chinese companies would not receive them at all, he says.

Infosys had $38,500 in US government contracts this year, including work with the Department of Health and Human Services, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Government. It was the first amount since at least 2013, the data shows. Tata Consultancy Services’ US unit paid $60,000 this year and $80,000 last year for lobbying on education and immigration issues, though it had no contracts in either year, the data shows.

Tata Consultancy said by e-mail that it would not like to comment, while Infosys did not respond to a request for comment.

Both the India-based companies are among those that use engineers and software developers brought to the US on H1-B visas intended to let companies ease talent shortages.

Trump’s nominee for attorney-general, Jeff Sessions, has criticised the programme and proposed changes.

Still, after winning the election, some of Trump’s anti-foreign rhetoric has been toned down. When Masayoshi Son, founder of Tokyo-based Softbank, flew to the US on December 6 to meet Trump, the former reality-TV star tweeted that Son had promised to invest $50bn in the US and create 50,000 jobs. Softbank is the parent of Sprint, the fourth-biggest US wireless operator.

That shows how swiftly Japanese companies are moving to underscore their credentials as US partners rather than rivals, says Schulz of Fujitsu Research, which does not speak for Fujitsu.

While Trump’s campaign rhetoric seemed to refer to the Japan of the 1980s, the modern IT services operators in the US are global.

"Their labs are sitting there in Palo Alto and their government relations offices are sitting in Washington and their production is in NAFTA countries, if not America itself," Schulz says.

"That makes these companies almost as American as American companies."

Bloomberg