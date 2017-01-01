A year of deadly attacks in Turkey

Istanbul — At least 35 people were killed and 40 wounded in a "terror" attack in Istanbul on Sunday when at least one gunman reportedly dressed as Santa stormed a nightclub where partygoers were celebrating the New Year.

The attack was the latest in a year that has seen Istanbul and other Turkish cities rocked by a string of attacks blamed on Islamic State jihadists and Kurdish militants.

Following is a list of the worst attacks in Turkey in 2016:

December 19: Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, is shot dead at an Ankara art gallery by an off-duty policeman who claims he is acting to avenge the conflict in Syria and in particular the battered city of Aleppo.

December 17: 14 soldiers are killed and dozens of other people wounded in a suicide attack targeting a military bus in the central city of Kayseri. The Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK), seen as a radical offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), claim responsibility.

December 10: Forty-four people are killed, mainly police officers, and 166 wounded when twin bombings struck Istanbul after a home football match hosted by top side Besiktas. TAK claims it was behind the attacks.

November 24: A car bombing in the southern city of Adana kills two people and injures 33.