Myanmar — A court in military-run Myanmar has put up for auction the villa where former leader and democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi spent 15 years under house arrest, and set starting bids at 315 billion kyats ($90m), a source said on Thursday.
Suu Kyi, back in detention since the military overthrew her government in 2021, has been embroiled in a decades-long legal dispute with her brother over ownership of the lakeside villa.
A person with knowledge of the proceedings said the court-ordered auction will be held at the house on March 20.
“If there is a buyer, the house will be sold. We will have to see whether there will be a buyer or not,” said the source, who declined to be named. Court officials were not available for comment.
The Nobel laureate was detained at the decrepit, colonial-style residence on Yangon’s Inya Lake until 2012, when she moved to the capital Naypyitaw to attend parliament after her release.
She gave impassioned speeches to crowds of supporters over the metal gates of the house and it has been the site of some of her most high-profile meetings, including with former US president Barack Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton.
The 78-year-old’s estranged brother, Aung San Oo first sued in 2000 for a share of the property, which is registered under the name of their mother, Khin Kyi.
The court ruled the siblings must share the proceeds from any sale of the house. Aung San Oow as not immediately available for the comment.
Suu Kyi remains in detention, and it is not known where. She faces 27 years in prison for crimes ranging from treason and bribery to contravening telecom law, allegations she denies.
World leaders and pro-democracy activists have repeatedly called for her release.
Suu Kyi house to be sold on auction
Sequel to dispute over ownership of the home where former leader was detained
Myanmar — A court in military-run Myanmar has put up for auction the villa where former leader and democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi spent 15 years under house arrest, and set starting bids at 315 billion kyats ($90m), a source said on Thursday.
Suu Kyi, back in detention since the military overthrew her government in 2021, has been embroiled in a decades-long legal dispute with her brother over ownership of the lakeside villa.
A person with knowledge of the proceedings said the court-ordered auction will be held at the house on March 20.
“If there is a buyer, the house will be sold. We will have to see whether there will be a buyer or not,” said the source, who declined to be named. Court officials were not available for comment.
The Nobel laureate was detained at the decrepit, colonial-style residence on Yangon’s Inya Lake until 2012, when she moved to the capital Naypyitaw to attend parliament after her release.
She gave impassioned speeches to crowds of supporters over the metal gates of the house and it has been the site of some of her most high-profile meetings, including with former US president Barack Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton.
The 78-year-old’s estranged brother, Aung San Oo first sued in 2000 for a share of the property, which is registered under the name of their mother, Khin Kyi.
The court ruled the siblings must share the proceeds from any sale of the house. Aung San Oow as not immediately available for the comment.
Suu Kyi remains in detention, and it is not known where. She faces 27 years in prison for crimes ranging from treason and bribery to contravening telecom law, allegations she denies.
World leaders and pro-democracy activists have repeatedly called for her release.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.