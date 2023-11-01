World / Asia

Indonesian company officials jailed over deadly cough syrup

CEO Arief Prasetya Harahap and three others sentenced to two years in prison after more than 200 children died

01 November 2023 - 17:12
by Stanley Widianto
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/dolgachov
Picture: 123RF/dolgachov

Jakarta — An Indonesian court sentenced to jail on Wednesday the CEO and three other officials of a company whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of more than 200 children, for violating drug safety laws, the company’s lawyer said.

The Indonesian company, Afi Farma, was accused of producing cough syrups containing excess amounts of toxic material. Prosecutors charged the four officials for “consciously” not testing the ingredients, despite having the means and responsibility to do so, according to the charge sheet.

The company’s lawyer, Reza Wendra Prayogo, said they deny negligence and the company is considering whether to appeal.

The officials, including CEO Arief Prasetya Harahap, were sentenced to two years in prison by a court in the town of Kediri, in East Java province, where the company is based.

Prosecutors, who had sought up to nine years in prison for the accused, said that Afi Farma did not test the ingredients sent by its supplier and instead relied on certificates provided by them regarding product quality and safety.

Reza said in October that Indonesia’s drug regulator, BPOM, did not require drugmakers to do rigorous testing of ingredients.

The case comes as efforts grow worldwide to tighten oversight of drug supply chains after a wave of poisonings linked to contaminated cough syrups that killed dozens of children in countries such as Gambia and Uzbekistan.

Reuters

Medicine factory in India resumes work after deadly cough syrup scandal in 2022

The Marion Biotech factory is among three Indian firms whose cough syrups the WHO linked to the deaths of 141 children
World
3 weeks ago

Gambian families sue over fatal cough syrup

Parents take legal action against Gambia’s government after 20 children die from toxic medication made in India
World
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Indonesian company officials jailed over deadly ...
World / Asia
2.
Thousands of undocumented Afghans leave Pakistan
World / Middle East
3.
Lack of clarity over Agoa puts African stimulus ...
World / Africa
4.
First evacuees leave Gaza for Egypt
World / Middle East
5.
Moscow may have hand in Pyongyang’s spy satellite
World

Related Articles

Deadly Indonesian cough syrup was almost pure toxin, court papers show

World / Asia

India uncovers more toxic syrups

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.