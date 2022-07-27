EU to bolster response to monkeypox

Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
Investors on the continent change focus to empower women wherever possible
The ruling party will debate corruption and state capture at this weekend’s national policy conference
Ulrich Körner replaces Thomas Gottstein as Swiss lender seeks route back to profitability and stability
Such a brutal instrument will not succeed in lifting the economy out of its quagmire
The utility says it will need private-sector investors to help foot the R1.2-trillion needed to install sufficient new generation capacity
High-income households built up substantial savings during the pandemic
South Africans must be clinical in red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, says assistant coach Lungisa Kama
If you are looking to downgrade without short-changing the milk-and-honey bits, try these five
London — The European drugs regulator is bolstering its response to escalating cases of monkeypox, days after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency.
The European Medicines Agency’s emergency task force — an advisory body tasked with handling regulatory activities during a public-health emergency — will now tackle both Covid-19 and monkeypox, the regulator said on Wednesday.
The task force will offer scientific advice, review the available scientific data, and co-ordinate independent monitoring studies on interventions, such as the Bavarian Nordic vaccine and Siga Technologies antiviral, which are being used to combat monkeypox.
Monkeypox is a virus that typically causes mild symptoms including fever, aches and pus-filled skin lesions. People tend to recover on their own within two to four weeks, according to the WHO.
First identified in monkeys, the virus is transmitted chiefly through close contact, and is typically endemic to Africa.
After initial reports of European cases in May, cases have since ballooned to more than 16,000 from more than 75 countries. Five deaths, all of which occurred in Africa, have been reported so far.
On Tuesday, British health agencies secured funding to develop a standardised approach to test the performance of vaccines being used or in development against monkeypox.
It is difficult to predict how the outbreak will unfold, said Carlos Maluquer de Motes, who runs a research group studying poxvirus biology at the University of Surrey.
“There has been no decline in the number of confirmed monkeypox cases since the beginning of the outbreak. This indicates that the public health measures deployed so far have had minimal impact and that the outbreak is unlikely to die off by natural causes.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EU to bolster response to monkeypox
London — The European drugs regulator is bolstering its response to escalating cases of monkeypox, days after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency.
The European Medicines Agency’s emergency task force — an advisory body tasked with handling regulatory activities during a public-health emergency — will now tackle both Covid-19 and monkeypox, the regulator said on Wednesday.
The task force will offer scientific advice, review the available scientific data, and co-ordinate independent monitoring studies on interventions, such as the Bavarian Nordic vaccine and Siga Technologies antiviral, which are being used to combat monkeypox.
Monkeypox is a virus that typically causes mild symptoms including fever, aches and pus-filled skin lesions. People tend to recover on their own within two to four weeks, according to the WHO.
First identified in monkeys, the virus is transmitted chiefly through close contact, and is typically endemic to Africa.
After initial reports of European cases in May, cases have since ballooned to more than 16,000 from more than 75 countries. Five deaths, all of which occurred in Africa, have been reported so far.
On Tuesday, British health agencies secured funding to develop a standardised approach to test the performance of vaccines being used or in development against monkeypox.
It is difficult to predict how the outbreak will unfold, said Carlos Maluquer de Motes, who runs a research group studying poxvirus biology at the University of Surrey.
“There has been no decline in the number of confirmed monkeypox cases since the beginning of the outbreak. This indicates that the public health measures deployed so far have had minimal impact and that the outbreak is unlikely to die off by natural causes.”
Reuters
Monkeypox declared a global health emergency by WHO
Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic gets EU nod for monkeypox shots
Monkeypox cases reach 14,300, five deaths in Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Monkeypox cases reach 14,300, five deaths in Africa
EU starts delivering monkeypox vaccines to member states
WHO monkeypox decision angers African scientists
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.