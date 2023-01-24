World / Asia

Ardern speaks of empathy and kindness on her last day as prime minister

24 January 2023 - 09:04 Lucy Craymer
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during Rātana Celebrations on January 24 2023 in Whanganui, New Zealand. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HAGEN HOPKINS
Wellington — Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell on her last day as prime minister, speaking of the kindness and empathy New Zealanders have shown her, but said she was ready to be a sister and a mother.

Days after stunning the world by announcing she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country and would step down, the 42-year-old arrived at a gathering of politicians and Maori elders in the town of Ratana, north of the capital Wellington, and was surrounded by supporters seeking photographs.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the greatest privilege of my life,” Ardern told the gathering.

She will resign on Wednesday and be replaced by the new Labour party leader, Chris Hipkins.

Ardern, along with Hipkins and opposition politicians, were making an annual visit to Ratana, where a weeklong celebration is held for the birth of Maori prophet Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana.

Wearing a black dress with her shoulders covered in a traditional Maori cloak, called korowai, she led members of her party onto the community grounds as a brass band played. The speeches, accompanying songs and dances that followed saw elders speak with humour and warmth about Ardern.

“Thanks so much for teaching us to love quickly,” one elder told Ardern.

Ardern responded, saying she that had not planned to speak but that those there refused to give her an out.

“My overall experience in this job of New Zealand and New Zealanders in this job has been one of love, empathy and kindness,” she said.

Ardern gained attention for bringing her baby to a UN meeting and wearing a hijab after a massacre targeting Muslims. Though she became a target for hate and online abuse by right-wing extremists on social media, she said she was leaving the job with love in her heart.

“I want you to know I leave with a greater love and affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and its people than when I started.”

Before heading onto the grounds, Ardern faced the media for possibly the last time as prime minister, smiling broadly while declining to answer political questions, saying they were now the responsibility of her successor.

“I am ready to be lots of things. I’m ready to be a backbench MP  I’m ready to be a sister and a mum,” she said. Her daughter Neve is four years old and starts school in June. 

Reuters

