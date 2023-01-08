Iran hangs two men accused of killing security agent during protests

As January trading increases, a small cadre is breaking away from consensus and betting evading a recession can deliver market gains
While it is difficult to peer into the murky distance the temptation to forecast persists
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
The governing ANC is under pressure as the 2024 general election draws closer
The drug, to be sold under the brand Leqembi, belongs to a class of treatments that aim to slow the advance of the mind-wasting disease
The re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president appears to have been favourable
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win
Djokovic pushed hard by Sebastian Korda before the Serb made a late charge in the Adelaide International 1 final
Potentially more useful than pulse or blood pressure, advances in technology have made heart rate variability accessible to everyone.
Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, on September 16, drawing condemnation from the EU, the US and other Western nations.
The two men executed on Saturday were convicted of killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force militia. Three others were sentenced to death in the case and 11 to prison sentences.
“Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, principle perpetrators of the crime that led to the unjust martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian were hanged this morning,” the judiciary said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.
The latest executions bring to four the number of protesters officially known to have been executed in the aftermath of the unrest.
The EU’s top diplomat on Saturday condemned the executions and called on Iran to immediately stop carrying out death sentences against protesters and to annul existing sentences.
“This is yet another sign of the Iranian authorities’ violent repression of civilian demonstrations,” Josep Borrell said in a statement.
The US special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, also condemned the executions, saying they followed “sham trials”. “These executions must stop,” Malley said on Twitter.
British Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned the executions and urged Iran to “immediately end the violence against its own people”.
The French foreign ministry called the executions “revolting” and urged Iranian authorities to heed the “legitimate aspirations of the Iranian people”.
The Dutch government said it would summon Iran’s ambassador to the Netherlands for the second time in a month to raise its concerns about the execution of demonstrators, and urged other EU countries to do the same.
Amnesty International said last month that Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 others in what it called “sham trials designed to intimidate protesters”.
It said all of those facing death sentences had been denied the right to adequate defence and access to lawyers of their choosing. Rights groups say defendants have instead had to rely on state-appointed attorneys who do little to defend them.
Amnesty said the court that convicted Karami, a 22-year-old karate champion, relied on forced confessions.
Hosseini’s lawyer, Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani, said in a December 18 tweet that Hosseini had been severely tortured and that confessions extracted under torture had no legal basis.
He said Hosseini was beaten with his hands and feet tied up, kicked in the head until he passed out, and subjected to electric shocks on different parts of his body.
Iran denies that confessions are extracted under torture.
Mahsa Amini died in custody in September after being arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code laws. The protests that ensued represent one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday named hardline police official Ahmad Reza Radan as the new national police commander, state media reported.
Radan, who was placed under US sanctions in 2010 for human rights violations, has frequently called for strict enforcement of the country’s Islamic dress code for women during his earlier police positions.
The Basij force, affiliated with Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards, has been behind much of the crackdown against protesters.
Iran, which has blamed the unrest on its foreign foes including the US, sees its crackdown of protests as preserving national sovereignty.
The rights group HRANA said that since Friday, 517 protesters had been killed during unrest, including 70 minors. It said 68 members of the security forces had also been killed.
As many as 19,262 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.
Iranian officials have said that up to 300 people, including members of the security forces, have died.
The first protester known to be executed was 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari on December 8, less than three months after his arrest. He was accused of burning a refuse bin, blocking a road, stabbing a member of the Basij militia with a machete and threatening public safety.
Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged from a crane in public on December 12 in the northeastern city of Mashhad, less than a month after his arrest. He was accused of stabbing to death two Basij members and wounding four other people in Mashhad.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Iran hangs two men accused of killing security agent during protests
Confessions are said to have been extracted by torture
Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, on September 16, drawing condemnation from the EU, the US and other Western nations.
The two men executed on Saturday were convicted of killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force militia. Three others were sentenced to death in the case and 11 to prison sentences.
“Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, principle perpetrators of the crime that led to the unjust martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian were hanged this morning,” the judiciary said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.
The latest executions bring to four the number of protesters officially known to have been executed in the aftermath of the unrest.
The EU’s top diplomat on Saturday condemned the executions and called on Iran to immediately stop carrying out death sentences against protesters and to annul existing sentences.
“This is yet another sign of the Iranian authorities’ violent repression of civilian demonstrations,” Josep Borrell said in a statement.
The US special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, also condemned the executions, saying they followed “sham trials”. “These executions must stop,” Malley said on Twitter.
British Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned the executions and urged Iran to “immediately end the violence against its own people”.
The French foreign ministry called the executions “revolting” and urged Iranian authorities to heed the “legitimate aspirations of the Iranian people”.
The Dutch government said it would summon Iran’s ambassador to the Netherlands for the second time in a month to raise its concerns about the execution of demonstrators, and urged other EU countries to do the same.
Amnesty International said last month that Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 others in what it called “sham trials designed to intimidate protesters”.
It said all of those facing death sentences had been denied the right to adequate defence and access to lawyers of their choosing. Rights groups say defendants have instead had to rely on state-appointed attorneys who do little to defend them.
Amnesty said the court that convicted Karami, a 22-year-old karate champion, relied on forced confessions.
Hosseini’s lawyer, Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani, said in a December 18 tweet that Hosseini had been severely tortured and that confessions extracted under torture had no legal basis.
He said Hosseini was beaten with his hands and feet tied up, kicked in the head until he passed out, and subjected to electric shocks on different parts of his body.
Iran denies that confessions are extracted under torture.
Mahsa Amini died in custody in September after being arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code laws. The protests that ensued represent one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday named hardline police official Ahmad Reza Radan as the new national police commander, state media reported.
Radan, who was placed under US sanctions in 2010 for human rights violations, has frequently called for strict enforcement of the country’s Islamic dress code for women during his earlier police positions.
The Basij force, affiliated with Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards, has been behind much of the crackdown against protesters.
Iran, which has blamed the unrest on its foreign foes including the US, sees its crackdown of protests as preserving national sovereignty.
The rights group HRANA said that since Friday, 517 protesters had been killed during unrest, including 70 minors. It said 68 members of the security forces had also been killed.
As many as 19,262 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.
Iranian officials have said that up to 300 people, including members of the security forces, have died.
The first protester known to be executed was 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari on December 8, less than three months after his arrest. He was accused of burning a refuse bin, blocking a road, stabbing a member of the Basij militia with a machete and threatening public safety.
Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged from a crane in public on December 12 in the northeastern city of Mashhad, less than a month after his arrest. He was accused of stabbing to death two Basij members and wounding four other people in Mashhad.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Iran’s clerical leaders face rising dissent in 2023
Iran executes second person involved in protests against state
BIG READ: Looking back in disbelief
Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi doubles down on punishing protesters after one execution
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.