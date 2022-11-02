Hong Kong and China in drive to restore city’s reputation

US central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points, but investors looking for clues on its next move
We are living in an era of radical new financial concepts, and cookie-cutter regulation only reduces choices by investors, businesses and intermediaries.
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Though the private equity outfit did not disclose size of its investment, it says management team will keep a big stake
Globally, Emirates is now flying to 92% of the routes it did before the Covid-19 pandemic
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
The company says supply chain problems have weighed on production
Hong Kong and Chinese officials on Wednesday touted the city’s connection to the world’s second-largest economy as they looked to restore its reputation as a global financial hub after years of Covid-19 crackdowns.
Hong Kong’s status as a premier financial centre has been clouded by strict antivirus restrictions, antigovernment protests in 2019 and China’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on the city a year later.
An international business conference on Wednesday was the biggest corporate event in Hong Kong since it shut its borders in 2020 to combat the pandemic. Those measures have badly hit the economy and have resulted in an exodus of talent.
“Hong Kong remains the only place in the world where the global advantage and the China advantage come together in a single city,” Hong Kong CEO Lee told about 250 participants in the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, organised by the city’s de facto central bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).
“This unique convergence makes Hong Kong the irreplaceable connection between the mainland and the rest of the world.”
Some of the world’s biggest banking bosses, including Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, were in Hong Kong for the first time in almost three years for the summit.
For foreign financial firms operating in China and Hong Kong, the summit comes as they navigate mounting US-China tension, which has also caught the former British colony in the crosshairs.
Two US legislators last week urged top US bankers to cancel their attendance, saying participation would contribute to human rights abuses by China’s government. Beijing rejects accusations of rights abuses.
Firm foundation
In interviews recorded for the summit, China’s top regulatory officials pledged their support to Hong Kong and said reforms and liberalisation will continue in China to attract foreign investors.
China Securities Regulatory Commission vice-chair Fang Xinghai said its opening-up policy has a “firm foundation”, while criticising international media coverage, saying that many reports “really don’t understand China very well”.
UBS Group chair Colm Kelleher agreed. “While we are all very pro-China, and like vice-chair Fang said we are not reading the American press, we actually buy the story, but it is a bit [of a] waiting for zero-Covid-19 to open up in China and see what will happen,” he said.
China is fighting its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the summer as cases again erupt across the country, triggering concern that Beijing’s heavy-handed response to outbreaks is exacting a worsening toll on the world’s second-largest economy.
Hong Kong chief Lee said the city will continue working towards lifting Covid-19 restrictions.
The city’s economy shrank faster in the third quarter, down 4.5% from the previous third quarter, the third quarterly downturn running, thanks to geopolitical tension, China’s slowdown and lingering pandemic worries.
Lee said that Hong Kong is working to attract top talent to offset a major brain drain in the past three years due to pandemic rules.
Hong Kong eased Covid-19 curbs in recent weeks, scrapping a hotel quarantine requirement for all visitors in September.
Rapidly expanding
The summit saw business leaders gather in a hotel ballroom without face masks, which are still mandatory outdoors.
“It is great for Hong Kong to open up, and we are glad to be back,” Anand Selvakesari, CEO of personal banking and wealth management of Citigroup said on the sidelines of the conference.
Global financial institutions have long flocked to Hong Kong as a springboard into China, looking to tap into its rapidly expanding economy and its trillions of dollars worth of financial markets.
The summit takes place against a backdrop of heightened market volatility. Top bankers there said central banks will get inflation under control, but there will be turbulence in the near term due to monetary tightening and geopolitical risk.
Inflation and a quick tightening of monetary conditions after more than a decade of relatively accommodative monetary policies make the world more volatile and uncertain, said Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.
It “allows exposures where there’s leverage in the system to be amplified very quickly”, he said, pointing to recent market volatility in the UK as an example of how things can go wrong in a liquidity squeeze.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hong Kong and China in drive to restore city’s reputation
Officials tout connection with world’s second-largest economy at an international business conference
Hong Kong and Chinese officials on Wednesday touted the city’s connection to the world’s second-largest economy as they looked to restore its reputation as a global financial hub after years of Covid-19 crackdowns.
Hong Kong’s status as a premier financial centre has been clouded by strict antivirus restrictions, antigovernment protests in 2019 and China’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on the city a year later.
An international business conference on Wednesday was the biggest corporate event in Hong Kong since it shut its borders in 2020 to combat the pandemic. Those measures have badly hit the economy and have resulted in an exodus of talent.
“Hong Kong remains the only place in the world where the global advantage and the China advantage come together in a single city,” Hong Kong CEO Lee told about 250 participants in the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, organised by the city’s de facto central bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).
“This unique convergence makes Hong Kong the irreplaceable connection between the mainland and the rest of the world.”
Some of the world’s biggest banking bosses, including Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, were in Hong Kong for the first time in almost three years for the summit.
For foreign financial firms operating in China and Hong Kong, the summit comes as they navigate mounting US-China tension, which has also caught the former British colony in the crosshairs.
Two US legislators last week urged top US bankers to cancel their attendance, saying participation would contribute to human rights abuses by China’s government. Beijing rejects accusations of rights abuses.
Firm foundation
In interviews recorded for the summit, China’s top regulatory officials pledged their support to Hong Kong and said reforms and liberalisation will continue in China to attract foreign investors.
China Securities Regulatory Commission vice-chair Fang Xinghai said its opening-up policy has a “firm foundation”, while criticising international media coverage, saying that many reports “really don’t understand China very well”.
UBS Group chair Colm Kelleher agreed. “While we are all very pro-China, and like vice-chair Fang said we are not reading the American press, we actually buy the story, but it is a bit [of a] waiting for zero-Covid-19 to open up in China and see what will happen,” he said.
China is fighting its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the summer as cases again erupt across the country, triggering concern that Beijing’s heavy-handed response to outbreaks is exacting a worsening toll on the world’s second-largest economy.
Hong Kong chief Lee said the city will continue working towards lifting Covid-19 restrictions.
The city’s economy shrank faster in the third quarter, down 4.5% from the previous third quarter, the third quarterly downturn running, thanks to geopolitical tension, China’s slowdown and lingering pandemic worries.
Lee said that Hong Kong is working to attract top talent to offset a major brain drain in the past three years due to pandemic rules.
Hong Kong eased Covid-19 curbs in recent weeks, scrapping a hotel quarantine requirement for all visitors in September.
Rapidly expanding
The summit saw business leaders gather in a hotel ballroom without face masks, which are still mandatory outdoors.
“It is great for Hong Kong to open up, and we are glad to be back,” Anand Selvakesari, CEO of personal banking and wealth management of Citigroup said on the sidelines of the conference.
Global financial institutions have long flocked to Hong Kong as a springboard into China, looking to tap into its rapidly expanding economy and its trillions of dollars worth of financial markets.
The summit takes place against a backdrop of heightened market volatility. Top bankers there said central banks will get inflation under control, but there will be turbulence in the near term due to monetary tightening and geopolitical risk.
Inflation and a quick tightening of monetary conditions after more than a decade of relatively accommodative monetary policies make the world more volatile and uncertain, said Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.
It “allows exposures where there’s leverage in the system to be amplified very quickly”, he said, pointing to recent market volatility in the UK as an example of how things can go wrong in a liquidity squeeze.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Hong Kong closes bourse as tropical storm edges closer to city
Macau reimposes Covid curbs after outbreak at casino
Chinese authorities urge newlyweds to have babies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.