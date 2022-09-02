×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Australia opens door to skilled workers

Government lifts intake of permanent migrants to 195,000 to cut reliance on short-term workers

02 September 2022 - 08:53 Renju Jose and Lewis Jackson
The city skyline of Sydney, Australia. Picture: 123RF/HANNAHJESSUP
The city skyline of Sydney, Australia. Picture: 123RF/HANNAHJESSUP

Sydney — Australia on Friday increased its intake of permanent migrants to 195,000 this financial year, up by 35,000, in a bid to help businesses and industries battling widespread staff shortages and reduce reliance on short-term workers.

The Covid-19 pandemic closed the country’s borders for nearly two years and along with an exodus of holiday workers and foreign students left businesses struggling to find staff to keep afloat.

“It makes no sense to bring people in, have them for a few years, then get a new cohort in to adapt to the Australian work environment,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters on the sidelines of a government jobs summit in Canberra.

“We want people ... to have a mortgage, to raise a family, to join the Australian family. Migration is part of our story.”

The increase will take effect for this financial year ending June 2023 and will bring Australia’s immigration target largely in line with the annual cap of 190,000 that was in place between 2013 and 2019.

That level was cut by 15% to 160,000 just months before the emergence of Covid-19 in a bid to ease urban congestion. The government gave no details on numbers going forward.

The recently elected centre-left Labor government convened the two-day summit, inviting business groups and unions to help find solutions to key economic challenges.

Australia’s unemployment rate is now at a near 50-year-low of 3.4% but labour shortages have contributed to soaring inflation that has reduced real wages.

“Covid is presenting us, on a platter, with a chance to reform our immigration system that we will never get back again. I want us to take that chance,” home affairs minister Clare O’Neil told the summit.

Skilled labour race

Australia has been competing with other developed economies, such as Canada and Germany, to lure more high-skilled immigrants, with the surge in demand worsened by an ageing population.

Canada, last month, said it was on track to exceed its goal of granting permanent residency to more than 430,000 people this year, more than double Australia’s target, while Germany plans reforms to make itself more attractive to skilled workers.

But a blowout in visa processing times in Australia has left about a million prospective workers stuck in limbo, worsening the staff shortage crisis.

“We understand that when people wait and wait, the uncertainty can become unmanageable,” immigration minister Andrew Giles told the summit. “This is not good enough, and reflects a visa system that has been in crisis.”

In a bid to speed up visa processing, Giles said the government will spend A$36.1m to beef up its staff capacity by 500 people for the next nine months.

Businesses welcomed the government’s efforts.

“We are in a global competition for the world’s best talent and the more barriers we remove from the system the more chance we will have of attracting the best people,” said Innes Willox, CEO of the Australian Industry Group.

Reuters

Australia sees climate crisis as job-creation opportunity

The resource-rich nation’s climate and energy minister says clean-energy jobs would be created in battery manufacturing and commodities
World
1 month ago

Poll finds Australians see China as bigger threat than Covid

Respondents also more concerned with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine than climate change
World
2 months ago

How Australia ran into a power crisis

Energy market operator has taken unprecedented measures to control electricity and gas prices and secure steady supply
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Mikhail Gorbachev denied state funeral, Putin ...
World / Europe
2.
Chengdu in China locks down 21-million amid ...
World / Asia
3.
Forest alliance between Brazil, Indonesia and DRC ...
World
4.
Air strike hits Tigray capital Mekelle as ...
World / Africa
5.
Lukoil chair Maganov dies after fall from ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Australia to address skills shortages due to effects of Covid-19

World / Asia

New Australian probe into Morrison’s secret ministries

News

Australia will be on right side of climate history, says Anthony Albanese

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.