August 28 — Tete Dijana wins the men’s race of the 2022 Comrades Marathon at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. In his second attempt, Dijana lived up to his pre-race promise that he would ace the 2022 ultra-marathon.

Picture: DARREN STEWARD/GALLO IMAGES
August 28 — President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives with Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso for the funeral of Angola’s former president José Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July, at the Agostinho Neto Memorial in Luanda, Angola.

Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
August 28 — People carry a 430m Ukrainian national flag in Kyiv, Ukraine. The action aimed to symbolise Ukraine’s unity amid the invasion by Russia, whose forces occupy swathes of Ukraine’s east and south.

Picture: ALEXEY FURMAN/GETTY IMAGES
August 28 — A man looks at a car damaged during the worst fighting between factions in two years in Tripoli, Libya.

Picture: HAZEM AHMED/ REUTERS
August 28 — The Supertech “twin towers” near India’s capital Delhi were demolished after the Supreme Court found them to be in violation of building regulations. Thousands of people had to be evacuate before the blast, which was reportedly powered by about 3,700kg of explosives.

Picture: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/REUTERS
August 29 — Dancers perform on the final day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, Britain. It was the first parade since the pandemic, and close to a million people attended, according to reports. 

Picture: MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA/REUTERS
August 29 — Nasa released a new image of M74, otherwise known as the Phantom Galaxy, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The galaxy is a spiral of stars and systems located 32-million light-years from Earth.  

Picture: NASA/ESA/CSA JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE/REUTERS
August 29 —  Members of the public walk past large piles of rubbish in Edinburgh, Scotland. A cleanup operation began after nearly two weeks of strike action by workers over pay.

Picture: JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES
August 31 — A family walks on a flooded street on Tuesday in Nowshera, Pakistan. The UN has appealed for $160m to help the country after “epochal” rains and flooding have killed more than 1,100 people and affected 33-million.

August 30 — Sri Lankan police officers detain a demonstrator during an antigovernment protest amid the country’s economic meltdown, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Picture: DINUKA LIYANAWATTE/REUTERS
August 31 — Revellers play in tomato pulp during the annual “La Tomatina” food fight festival in Bunol, Spain.

Picture: MANUEL QUEIMADELOS/GETTY IMAGES
August 31 — A Ukrainian woman holds a dog as she looks at a residential building damaged after a Russian strike in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

Picture: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
August 31 — A scuffle broke out at a COPE press conference in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, as disgruntled members demanded the removal of party president Mosiuoa Lekota, who said he was staying put.

Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES
August 31 — Flags and fanfare at Dataran Merdeka as thousands of people joined the 65th National Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Picture: HASNOOR HUSSAIN/REUTERS
August 31 — Phillip Young, a resident from Jackson, Mississippi, helps volunteers with the distribution of bottles of water as the city of Jackson and surrounding areas go without potable water indefinitely after pumps at a treatment plant failed.

Picture: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
September 1 — Members of anti-migrant Operation Dudula burn an EFF flag during a confrontation outside Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville on Thursday. The two sides attacked each other with stones, empty bottles and a sjambok while health minister Joe Phaahla was inside the hospital to assess whether protests there are preventing access to health services.

Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
