Western Cape moves to contain spread of deadly African swine fever
Provincial government issues lockdown order for affected areas as pig disease stalks farms
27 January 2022 - 17:20
The Western Cape provincial government has issued a quarantine notice aimed at restricting the movement of pigs after the detection of African swine fever in George.
The deadly disease was also detected in KwaNonqaba, outside Mossel Bay, earlier in January...
