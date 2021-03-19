World / Asia

Tokyo Olympics without foreigners will hit service sector

The boost malls and restaurants were counting on to recover lockdown-related losses will not materialise

19 March 2021 - 08:19 Daniel Leussink and Mayu Yoshida
Women wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, ride an escalator at Miyashita Park at Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan, in this March 9 2021 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Women wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, ride an escalator at Miyashita Park at Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan, in this March 9 2021 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Tokyo — Shopping malls and restaurants in Japan will miss out on a business boom, as Tokyo expects to hold the Olympics without overseas spectators, dealing another blow to industries already on the ropes from the coronavirus.

In the years leading up to the Games, developers have poured billions of dollars into shopping and dining complexes to serve an influx of foreigners, with major investments made in Tokyo's central Shibuya district, iconic for its scramble crossing.

But the number of foreign visitors has dropped from nearly 32-million in 2019 to almost zero, causing the government to halt a spending survey that showed their consumption that year was worth $44bn.

Now Tokyo 2020s expected decision to block foreigners from attending the Games means a boost the service sector was counting on to recover lockdown-related losses will not materialise.

“There was so much development, with new buildings being constructed, but people aren’t coming at all,” said Ryota Himeno, an analyst at JPMorgan Securities Japan.

Up to 8-million tourists visited Shibuya’s bustling clubs and cafes in 2019, and ward chief Ken Hasebe expected 10-million in 2020 before the coronavirus scuppered those plans.

Himeno says that projected growth prompted developers to spend more than $2.8bn in the district, which is also home to some venues from the 1964 Olympics.

The most imposing of the new developments is Shibuya Scramble Square, a 230m glass tower that has come to dominate the skyline since opening in 2019.

Its developer, Tokyu Corporation, spent $1.1bn on projects in Shibuya in the three years through 2020.

“Our financial results are unfortunately expected to fall into the red in the current period,” said Tokyu’s Ryosuke Toura, with hotel businesses taking the biggest hit, followed by railways and retail.

Across the Shibuya station, at Masaka, a vegan restaurant inside Parco department store, which reopened after years of renovation in time for the Olympics, foreign tourists used to make up as much as half of the clientele.

Manager Yuta Namekawa is now pinning his hopes on growing awareness of vegan food among locals, thanks in part to people watching documentaries about the meat industry on Netflix.

“Part of the reason the restaurant was opened was because of the Olympics, so it’s quite worrisome if that isn’t happening,” he said. “It can’t be helped.”

Reuters

Tokyo Games creative head quits over sexist remarks

Hiroshi Sasaki resigns after making insensitive comments towards women
Sport
20 hours ago

Tokyo Games already beaten by China’s Winter Olympics

This year’s Olympic Games are already mired in controversy, while next year’s Winter Games in Beijing are being widely pushed by Xi Jinping
World
2 weeks ago

SA Olympians set to face medical staff shortage in Tokyo

The projection is for the country to field 217 athletes‚ assisted by 64 coaches and managers at the Tokyo Olympics
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Hong Kong residents skip Sinovac jab appointments ...
World / Asia
2.
Diplomatic spat intensifies after Biden calls ...
World
3.
Creating jobs essential as Saudis forced to take ...
World / Middle East
4.
Tanzania President John Magufuli dies aged 61
World / Africa
5.
The cost of water highest in Oslo
World

Related Articles

China offers vaccines for Tokyo Olympics athletes

Sport / Other Sport

Namie pottery was washed away by the Fukushima tsunami makes slow comeback

World / Asia

Japan’s Buddhist temples struggle as Covid-19 leads to smaller donations

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.