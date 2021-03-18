Sport / Other Sport

Tokyo Games creative head quits over sexist remarks

Hiroshi Sasaki resigns after making insensitive comments towards women

18 March 2021 - 14:04 Chris Gallagher
The Olympic rings in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
The Olympic rings in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Tokyo — Tokyo Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki said he has resigned after making a derogatory comment about a popular female Japanese entertainer, in the latest controversy over insensitive remarks towards women to hit Games organisers.

Sasaki, who was the head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2021 Games, said he had told a planning group through a chat that Naomi Watanabe could play a role as an “Olympig".

“There was a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks,” Sasaki said in a statement issued through the Games organisers in the early hours of Thursday. “I sincerely apologise to her and people who have felt discomfort with such contents.”

Sasaki said he had told Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto late on Wednesday evening that he was stepping down. Hashimoto and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto were to address the matter at a news conference on Thursday, organisers said.

Sasaki’s resignation came swiftly after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported his remarks on Wednesday.

In February, Yoshiro Mori stepped down from his role as president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after causing a furore with sexist remarks when he said women talk too much. The 83-year-old Mori, a former prime minister, was replaced by athlete-turned-politician Hashimoto who has pledged to make gender equality a top priority at the Games.

Sasaki was named head of the creative team in December as Olympic organisers looked to revamp plans for simplified ceremonies after the Tokyo Games were pushed back a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Olympics are scheduled from July 23 to August 8 and the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

Reuters

China offers vaccines for Tokyo Olympics athletes

IOC accepts offer to help ensure athletes get the jab before they compete in the Games
Sport
6 days ago

Tokyo Olympics to go ahead, without foreign fans

Opening ceremony will take place behind closed doors with only participants and invitees taking part in the event
Sport
1 week ago

Tokyo Games already beaten by China’s Winter Olympics

This year’s Olympic Games are already mired in controversy, while next year’s Winter Games in Beijing are being widely pushed by Xi Jinping
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mabaso makes amends to score late winner for ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Guardiola not impressed with player’s ‘utopia’ ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
New Zealanders hail ‘rocket ship’ after America’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Nadine de Klerk shines as Proteas end series on a ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Motsepe may not be as free of football’s big ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

SA Olympians set to face medical staff shortage in Tokyo

Sport / Other Sport

Most Japan firms not keen on Olympics

Sport / Other Sport

Japan’s plan to manage Covid-19 spread leaves Olympic Games in doubt

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.