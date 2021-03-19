Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Metair’s tale of two halves

Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial performance

19 March 2021 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Automotive parts manufacturer Metair was hard hit during the first half of its financial year as Covid-19 weighed on demand for the group’s products, but trading conditions improved in the second half, so the company has decided to reinstate its dividend.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee for his take on the performance and outlook for the company.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

