News Leader
WATCH: Metair’s tale of two halves
Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial performance
19 March 2021 - 08:12
Automotive parts manufacturer Metair was hard hit during the first half of its financial year as Covid-19 weighed on demand for the group’s products, but trading conditions improved in the second half, so the company has decided to reinstate its dividend.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee for his take on the performance and outlook for the company.
Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial performance
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.