World / Asia

Worldwide debate needed over racism, says Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand premier’s statement comes as the country marks two years since mosque attacks

15 March 2021 - 09:45 Praveen Menon
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the National Remembrance Service at Christchurch Arena on March 13 2021 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KAI SCHWOERER
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the National Remembrance Service at Christchurch Arena on March 13 2021 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KAI SCHWOERER

Wellington — The world still needs to have conversations about racism and white supremacy, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said on Monday, as the country marked two years since a white supremacist attacked two mosques in Christchurch.

Armed with high-capacity semiautomatic weapons, Australian Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people and injured dozens when he opened fire on Muslim worshippers on March 15, 2019.

Tarrant released a racist manifesto shortly before the attack and streamed the shootings live on Facebook. The attack sparked a global debate about the threat of white supremacy.

“The world needs to have these conversations,” Ardern said in a news conference.

“In the aftermath of the attack it was incumbent on New Zealand to get its house in order,” she said, adding that it was not fair to say that because the terrorist came from Australia, that New Zealand didn’t have a responsibility.

“Members of our Muslim community were experiencing some pretty horrific racism before that attack here in their own communities.”

Ardern said all global leaders have a responsibility as their voice can be broadcast anywhere, at any time.

“Countries need to take that into account,” she said.

Ardern apologised last year after a royal commission of inquiry into the country’s worst massacre found that security agencies were almost exclusively focused on the perceived threat of Islamist terrorism before the attack.

Ardern said a NZ$1m community engagement response fund had been established for community groups to engage with the Royal Commission. A slew of other measures were also announced for the community.

When asked if New Zealand was a much safer place for Muslims now compared to two years ago, Ardern said: “I am not the one to answer that, only our Muslim community can. But I can say right now, there’s still work to be done.”

Reuters

NICOLE FRITZ: Silent or silenced? How would the Western Cape judges answer Oprah?

Western Cape high court judges are sunk in a quagmire
Opinion
4 days ago

White supremacy is a ‘transnational threat’, UN warns

Antonio Guterres tells the UN Human Rights Council the danger of hate-driven groups is growing daily
World
2 weeks ago

Women top of the Grammy pops as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history

Four awards take Beyoncé’s total career wins to 28, surpassing the previous record for a female artist
Life
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
John Magufuli is fine and in Tanzania, not in a ...
World / Africa
2.
Merkel’s party plumbs historic depths in German ...
World / Europe
3.
Tanzania President John Magufuli in India with ...
World / Africa
4.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
5.
Hundreds taken into quarantine after Hong Kong ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

George Floyd: Judge allows third-degree murder charge against former policeman

World / Americas

Women top of the Grammy pops as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Why Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is under siege

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.