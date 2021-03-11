Why Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is under siege
Not only is Eskom dealing with disciplinary inquiries for almost 3,700 of its employees, but serious counter-allegations are taking up valuable time and resources. A case in point is that of suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, who has shot back by accusing CEO André de Ruyter of racism
11 March 2021 - 05:00
Aside from Eskom’s spiralling debt, fading sales and ailing power stations, the utility faces another unsustainable predicament.
There is a growing trend of serious allegations made against executives by staff who have been taken to task for underperformance, meaning probes could continue indefinitely...
