World / Asia

Indian farmers still protesting as international scrutiny angers Narendra Modi

Thousands of farmers rallied in Uttar Pradesh state to show their support for the protests over new agricultural laws

05 February 2021 - 11:39 Devjyot Ghoshal
A Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 5 2021. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI
A Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 5 2021. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Bhainswal — Thousands of farmers in a politically important Indian state rallied in opposition to new agricultural laws on Friday, signaling growing support for a months-long campaign to have the government reforms scrapped.

Angry at what they see as legislation that benefits private buyers at the expense of growers, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for more than two months, calling for the withdrawal of laws introduced in September.

Much of the initial support for the protests has come from rice and wheat growers from northern India, particularly opposition-ruled Punjab state. But in a sign of a growing challenge to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thousands of farmers rallied in Uttar Pradesh state to show their support for the protests.

“Everybody here is going to join the movement,” said Jitendra Singh, a sugar cane farmer at the rally in Bhainswal village.

Hundreds of police, many armed and wearing riot gear, stood by, but there was no trouble. Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest state and a critical battleground state in elections.

While Modi’s party commands a comfortable majority in parliament, the support for the protests from Uttar Pradesh’s politically influential sugar cane farmers will be a worry.

The farmers say the laws mean the end of long-standing support prices for their crops and will leave them vulnerable to the whims of big buyers. They are demanding the laws be annulled.

The government says reform of the inefficient agriculture sector will open up new opportunities for farmers, and while it has offered some concessions, it has ruled out withdrawing the laws.

The protests have been largely peaceful but flared up on January 26 as some farmers clashed with police in New Delhi and one person was killed and hundreds injured.

To the government’s annoyance the protests have drawn increasing international scrutiny, with celebrities, including pop star Rihanna and environment campaigner Greta Thunberg, announcing their support for the farmers.

Reuters

Cutting of internet at protests in India draws rebuke by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg

About 250 Twitter accounts, including those of journalists and activists, were blocked for several hours over claims they spread rumours about the ...
World
1 day ago

Thousands of Indian farmers protest new laws on Republic Day

Breaching barricades in New Delhi, police replied with teargas but the country’s farmers refuse to back down
World
1 week ago

Protesting Indian farmers claim tycoons benefit from links to Modi

Thousands camped outside the nation’s capital are demanding the withdrawal of recently passed legislation
World
2 weeks ago

India invests big in new power plan

The measures are meant to reduce losses at state-run provincial power distributors
World
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
ICC convicts former LRA child soldier-turned ...
World / Africa
3.
Joe Biden to halt support for Saudi-led offensive ...
World / Americas
4.
Rise in global sugar demand at odds with ...
World
5.
Global food prices at highest since 2014 due to ...
World

Related Articles

Navalny, the WHO and Greta Thunberg on Nobel Peace Prize list

World

THE GUARDIAN: Autocratic Narendra Modi bows to funders

Opinion

Indian farmers to continue protests despite court staying new laws temporarily

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.