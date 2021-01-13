World / Asia

Indian farmers to continue protests despite court staying new laws temporarily

Farmers fear the laws will lead to corporate control over agricultural production, with even some of Narendra Modi’s allies against the laws

13 January 2021 - 12:04 Upmanyu Trivedi and Archana Chaudhary
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

New Delhi — Tens of thousands of farmers will continue their protests against India’s new farm laws until they are repealed, rejecting the top court’s decision to keep them in abeyance and adding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s woes.

The siege of a key roadway connecting the country’s capital, where the farmers have been camping for the past two months, will continue, protest leaders said, as will plans to march into the city later in the month. A three-judge bench headed by the chief justice of India Sharad A Bobde barred the implementation of the law on Tuesday until the court hears the matter and arrives at a judgment. It also set up a panel to mediate between the government and the protesters and submit a report to the court.

“Suspending the implementation of the laws as an interim measure is welcome but is not a solution,” the leaders camped on capital New Delhi’s outskirts said in a statement. The government “must repeal the laws”.

Farmer leaders, opposition and some of Modi’s allies fear the laws will lead to corporate control over agricultural production, processing, and markets and lower crop prices by removing government purchases causing losses to cultivators. While the government maintains that farmers are being misled and the new laws will lift curbs on purchases, remove middlemen and increase farmers income, the court’s decision to suspend the laws adds to its challenges.

In his first term, Modi promised to double farmers’ incomes by 2022.

The court-appointed committee comprising Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi and farmer leaders Anil Ghanwat and Bhupinder Singh Mann, will hold its first meeting in 10 days and submit the report in two months.

Right to protest

With the agitation refusing to die down, the court said the farmers’ right to protest cannot be stifled even as it urged protesters to return to their livelihood. It also ruled that the existing system of the government setting a minimum floor price for procurement of certain farm produce will continue and no farmer will be deprived of their land using the new laws.

The court will continue to hear the matter next week to decide on the constitutional validity of the laws approved by the parliament in 2020.

It is rare for Indian courts to stay a law cleared by the parliament. The Tuesday order notes that the country’s attorney-general KK Venugopal had “vehemently opposed” the judges’ suggestion to stay the law, citing a number of past verdicts saying the judiciary should refrain from interfering in acts of parliament. The court, however, ruled that it had the powers.

Yet, the farmers have said they will “not participate” in discussions with the court-appointed panel saying all four committee members “have actively advocated” for the laws, according to their statement.

“It is clear that the court is being misguided by various forces, even in its constitution of a committee,” farmer leaders said in their statement.

The court has also agreed to hear the government’s petition to stop a rally planned by farmers on January 26, when India celebrates the forming of its Republic. Farmers said the government “is trying to misguide the court on this, too.” They said plans to march to the capital city and agitations, including sit-ins, meetings, and bike rallies across about eight Indian states, will continue.

Bloomberg

Indian court suspends new farming laws that triggered mass protests

Judge also sets up panel to facilitate talks with tens of thousands of farmers staging protests
World
15 hours ago

Land inequality is threatening livelihood of 2.5-billion people

The largest 1% of farms operate more than 70% of the world's farmland, according to a new study
World
1 month ago

‘World’s biggest vaccination drive’ to begin in India on Saturday

Airlines are due to deliver 5.65-million vaccine doses on Tuesday to various cities
World
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Leave now or face impeachment, Democrats tell ...
World / Americas
2.
This is what will happen if Donald Trump is ...
World / Americas
3.
Brazil finds Sinovac’s vaccine efficacy well ...
World / Americas
4.
Be prepared to lose everything, warns UK crypto ...
World / Europe
5.
How a Trump tweet prompted one man to join the ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Modi ‘humbly’ offers to talk to Indian farmers worried about new law

World / Asia

Indian state declares interfaith marriage an illegal ‘love jihad’

World

India ‘at war with its citizens’ as Modi takes hard line on protesters

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.