Opinion

SECOND TAKE

THE GUARDIAN: Autocratic Narendra Modi bows to funders

The Indian premier has offered to delay agricultural reforms but he should start again with a more democratic tone

26 January 2021 - 14:54
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Narendra Modi, India’s Hindu nationalist prime minister, has probably never read Lord Hailsham. But he should. The former lord chancellor’s 1976 BBC lecture contains perhaps the most penetrating assessment of parliamentary democracy, of which India is its largest version.

Lord Hailsham’s argument carries a constitutional lesson at an opportune moment for Modi. The Conservative peer warned that Britain risked becoming an “elective dictatorship”, in which a government’s parliamentary majority is merely tempered by political realities and MPs’ consciences.

Modi swept to victory in elections in 2019. No rival party gained enough seats to have its chief named leader of the opposition. The judiciary has been cowed by Modi. Modi has an autocratic style. He takes decisions without forewarning and expects them to be rubber‑stamped by a pliant legislature.

Last summer Modi enacted major farm laws that threaten the livelihoods of two-thirds of India’s 1.3-billion people without discussion, during the Covid lockdown of parliament. What followed was arguably the largest general strike in history and weeks of unrest. Modi says the reforms will benefit farmers, and it is true that agriculture needs updating, not least because it is fast depleting the country’s water tables. But Modi blocked parliamentary scrutiny and prevented farmers from raising objections via legislators.

Unlike the West, democracy came to India before capitalism. Modi appears to think this was a mistake and Lord Hailsham’s “elective dictatorship” is needed for India to industrialise. If so, he is sadly mistaken. Dealing with poverty and inequality requires a government interested in ordinary people, not just corporate profits that disproportionately fund Modi’s party. If those left behind by economic change conclude that those in power are not bothered about their plight — or have rigged the system in favour of the better-off — there will be trouble.

Under pressure from his ideological Svengalis, Modi offered to defer his reforms. This is not enough. He should return, in less peremptory fashion, with fresh proposals to parliament that can be properly scrutinised. Sceptics need convincing with words not threats. If he wants to succeed, Modi must show he can be more democrat than autocrat. /London, January 24

The Guardian

THE GUARDIAN: An act of extraordinary bravery

After his arrest, the question for the West becomes ever more urgent: what to do now?
Opinion
1 week ago

THE GUARDIAN: Wrong time for return to Thatcherism

Boris Johnson is pursuing Brexit in an era that requires greater international co-operation, not less
Opinion
1 month ago

THE GUARDIAN: Yearning for democracy lives on in Hong Kong

The authorities no longer want even the facade of fair debate
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Moderna vaccine mess covered up ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: If your mask slips, hug the police to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GAVIN RICH: Rubbish served at Newlands is par for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DESNÉ MASIE: Biden takes the helm amid US ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: Cyril Ramaphosa lonely at the top as ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Thousands of Indian farmers protest new laws on Republic Day

World / Asia

Protesting Indian farmers claim tycoons benefit from links to Modi

World / Asia

Indian farmers to continue protests despite court staying new laws temporarily

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.