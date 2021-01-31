World / Asia

UK sets sights on joining transpacific trading bloc

Since leaving the EU, Britain has signed bilateral trade agreements with seven of the 11 members of the group

31 January 2021
London — The UK will formally request on Monday to join an 11-member transpacific trading bloc, with negotiations expected to start later in 2021.

Since leaving the EU, Britain has signed bilateral trade agreements of varying depths with seven members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), including Japan, Vietnam and Singapore.

The UK department for international trade said it hoped accession to the group would build on these to facilitate easier business travel, eliminate tariffs on British exports such as whisky and cars, and simplify rules of origin so that UK manufacturers can use more components made in member states.

As the first nation that was not a founding member of the group to attempt to join it, Britain is “at the front of the queue”, said Liz Truss, secretary for international trade. She plans to speak to Japan’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Damien O’Connor, New Zealand’s minister for trade and economic growth, by video call on Monday.

The international trade department said it would publish an assessment of the economic benefits of CPTPP membership this spring, despite an earlier promise to release it before the application to allow more time for parliamentary scrutiny.

The 11 members of CPTPP account for about 13% of global GDP, worth $10.6-trillion, according to New Zealand’s government.

Bloomberg

