Why fragmenting fishing rights could actually harm black-owned SMMEs

Contrary to perception, the association’s arguments have less to do with protecting the privileges of the 33 existing rights holders and more with safeguarding the international competitiveness of the fishery and the benefits this brings to the SA economy. About 67% of the annual catch of the hake deep-sea trawl fishery is exported. On the international market, individual rights holders do not compete with one another; instead, SA competes with other fishing nations, especially the US, Russia, the EU and New Zealand.

Competing successfully with companies that produce huge volumes of Alaskan pollock, cod and hake in other parts of the world is essential if the industry is to secure its profitability — and the 7,300 direct jobs and the estimated 29,200 indirect jobs it sustains in coastal cities, towns and villages. The industry is able to compete because it produces a high-quality product in predictable volumes, and because it is certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the world’s leading certification and eco-labelling programme for sustainable, wild-caught seafood. MSC certification is particularly important in Northern Europe, the US and the UK, where there is a high degree of consumer awareness of seafood sustainability.

The association is easily able to dispel the assertion that the industry is untransformed. In 2019 Empowerdex measured its black ownership at 66.6% and noted that the top three companies in the fishery (which hold the lion’s share of the available catch) are all level 1 contributors to broad-based BEE (B-BBEE). This makes the hake deep-sea trawl fishery one of the most transformed sectors of the SA economy.

The proposition that additional opportunities should be created in the fishery for black-owned SMMEs is less easy to dispel because it goes right to the heart of the government’s macroeconomic policy, which entrenches SMMEs as drivers of economic growth, transformation and job creation. Nonetheless, the association’s arguments are focused on the following economic realities:

The fishery is constrained by a scientifically determined and properly enforced “total allowable catch”, and it is impossible to make room for additional SMMEs by increasing the amount of fish available for harvest.

Deep-sea trawling requires huge capital investment. Vessels are large and built to withstand the extreme weather encountered on the fishing grounds — the newest freezer-factory trawler in the SA fleet was purchased for R255m. The processing of hake is equally capital intensive. To make large investments worthwhile the volume of hake that is caught, processed and marketed should be sufficiently large so that fixed costs are spread as thinly as possible. Fragmentation of rights holdings would necessarily reduce the volumes of fish available to existing rights holders and in so doing destroy the economies of scale that enable international competitiveness.

However, there is a third argument against fragmentation that has gone largely undocumented: the effect the hake deep-sea trawl fishery has on SMMEs in the Western and Eastern Cape.

A recent study compiled by independent economists Genesis Analytics revealed that the industry’s support of 1,041 SMMEs is creating value and jobs, often in rural and semirural areas where economic opportunities are scarce.

An example cited in the study documents the growth and diversification of a black-owned Saldanha Bay engineering company that provides services to the hake deep-sea trawl fishery. It has expanded its workforce from five to 72 and diversified its service offering, largely due to its association with the fishery.

Another black-owned company has grown into one of the largest fully contained load transporters in Cape Town, with a fleet of more than 90 trucks, semi-trailers and refrigerated trailers, thanks to a long-standing contract with a fishing company active in the hake deep-sea trawl fishery.

Job creation

According to the Genesis Analytics study, the association’s 32 members spent R624.4m with SMMEs in 2019, mostly directed towards businesses in the Western and Eastern Cape, including non-metropolitan areas such as Gansbaai, Mossel Bay, Saldanha Bay, St Helena Bay and Velddrif. A significant proportion (51%) of the R624.4m the industry spends annually with SMMEs is directed at black- and female-owned businesses.

Genesis Analytics’s study bolsters the association’s arguments against the fragmentation of the hake deep-sea trawling industry in Frap 2021.

It shows how a stable and internationally competitive industry not only provides jobs and opportunities for its employees but also generates economic activity and opportunities for SMMEs right across the value chain. Securing the viability of these SMMEs is surely a better choice than fragmenting rights in the hake deep-sea trawl fishery and in so doing risking the future of an industry that is internationally competitive, profitable and sustainable.

• Ratheb is CEO of Sea Harvest and chairs the SA Deep-Sea Trawling Industry Association.