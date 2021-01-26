World / Europe

The trick to getting boots on the ground in the EU after Brexit

Tricker’s top-end shoes now have to comply with different VAT rates across 27 EU member states

26 January 2021 - 15:25 William Schomberg
Wooden shoe lasts at luxury British shoemaker Tricker's, as boxes of returned shoes star to pile up, January 25 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS
Wooden shoe lasts at luxury British shoemaker Tricker's, as boxes of returned shoes star to pile up, January 25 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

Northampton — At Tricker’s, a 192-year-old maker of English luxury shoes beloved by Prince Charles and Japanese fashionistas, relief at averting a no-deal Brexit quickly turned to dismay at the new price of doing business with the EU.

Invoices are mounting from parcel firms that ship the company’s heavy brogue shoes and boots — which typically sell for £450 a pair — to EU clients, saddling it with extra costs that could hit £100,000 a year.

A last-gasp trade deal between London and Brussels avoided the big barrier of border tariffs. But Tricker’s, like many firms on both sides of the border, is finding that paying VAT has become a lot more complicated for direct sales to consumers.

British exporters must now comply with different VAT rates across the bloc’s 27 member states.

Tricker’s has handed the task to parcel firms, which are charging additional handling fees for each package sent to the EU from the company’s factory in Northampton, a central English town famous for its boots and shoes since the 1400s.

Shipments that used to take one day to arrive are now taking three or four. And when the couriers get things wrong, the strain of the paperwork only grows at a time when Covid-19 is already stretching many manufacturers to the limit.

“We’ve been through ... world wars, financial crises, stock market crashes. In 2020, the first lockdown was the first time we’d actually been closed,” Tricker’s MD Martin Mason said on an empty shop-floor in the factory where normally 86 employees would produce 1,000 pairs of shoes a week.

“Even during the world wars we were open, making boots for the army,” he said. “To deal with Brexit on top of what we’ve been experiencing with the coronavirus has been certainly a double whammy. We will get through it. It will be tough.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the recent disruptions to trade are largely “teething problems” and he points to the potential for export growth if Britain strikes trade deals with the US, India and beyond.

Prices up, margins squeezed

Compounding the problems are VAT invoices sent by parcel firms for shoes sent back to Northampton by wholesalers and by EU clients seeking repairs, which should incur no tax.

The expected Brexit-related costs of about £100,000 a year would be equivalent to almost 10% of online sales that represent about 15% of total turnover at Tricker’s, Mason said. That has led the firm to raise prices for EU customers and absorb the rest of the hit in its bottom line.

“I think all companies here in the UK are getting extra costs as a result of the deal,” Mason said.

Other British companies, which opted not to pay the VAT themselves, are now facing a wave of returned goods from disgruntled customers. British consumers are also balking at paying more than they expected for goods bought from EU vendors.

Brexit has tangled up many businesses from fashion producers to fisheries, in extra paperwork and higher costs, hindering or even preventing them from getting goods into the EU. British government budget forecasters estimate that the country’s economy will be 4% smaller in 15 years’ time than it would have been had it stayed in the EU.

Mason said there were some potential upsides for Brexit for his firm, which exports about 85% of all the shoes it makes. A deal agreed with Japan — which accounts for a third of Tricker’s business compared with about 15% from the EU — would be a help and an agreement with the US might lower its import tariffs.

But for now, his immediate priority is to sort out the VAT problems.

“I really hope that, over time, common sense prevails and people do understand that this friction of getting product into Europe has got to be smoothed down,” Mason said. “It is a bit of a barrier to recovery after Covid-19, but ... if wise heads get together and solve some of these issues then hopefully it will become easier.”

Reuters

Most firms moving goods from UK to EU experiencing delays due to red tape

On average, about 100 to 200 vehicles are being turned away at the border daily because they lack either the correct Brexit paperwork or a virus test
World
4 days ago

UK fishermen park trucks near Downing Street to protest red tape

Catch certificates, health checks and customs declarations delay deliveries to EU
World
1 week ago

Nicola Sturgeon promises legal independence vote as SNP lays out plans

Scotland's first minister accuses Boris Johnson of fearing democracy
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
Death toll from Storm Eloise rises in south-east ...
World / Africa
3.
Covid-19 paralyses Zimbabwe’s government as ...
World / Africa
4.
Thousands displaced as tropical storm Eloise ...
World / Africa
5.
Russia and China offer vaccines to broke ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

How Truworths is surviving the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Will Brexit prove to be the day the music (tours) died?

World / Europe

Scottish fishermen are selling in Denmark amid Brexit chaos

World / Europe

Brexit disrupts supplies to Marks & Spencer stores in Paris

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.